West Indies will continue playing aggressive brand of cricket, says Fletcher

Ahead of the upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand, batsman Andre Fletcher on Tuesday said that West Indies will continue playing an aggressive brand of cricket.

ANI | Auckland | Updated: 24-11-2020 19:39 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 19:39 IST
Windies batsman Andre Fletcher (Photo/ BlackCaps Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the upcoming three-match T20I series against New Zealand, batsman Andre Fletcher on Tuesday said that West Indies will continue playing an aggressive brand of cricket. Windies have lost five of their last six T20I series and the Kieron Pollard-side is ranked ninth in the rankings for the shortest format.

"I don't think anything will change. We'll continue being positive and playing our brand of cricket. It's sometimes tough - winning two T20 World Cups and ranking No. 9 in the world is kind of off-balance, but I believe we'll get back up there in the rankings," ESPNCricinfo quoted Fletcher as saying. West Indies have won the T20 World Cup twice (2012 and 2016). In both editions, Daren Sammy was the skipper of Windies.

Fletcher may make his first appearance for Windies since 2018 after having a good Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 campaign for St Lucia Zouks. For the series against New Zealand, Windies are missing the likes of Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Gayle, and Dwayne Bravo.

"It's a part of our preparation for the World Cup. For all teams playing now, that's what they're getting their minds up for. Hopefully we can start well and see where it takes us. We've practised a lot, we've trained very hard, we've put in the work, and we strongly believe that we are capable and ready," said Fletcher. New Zealand have also rested Kane Williamson and Trent Boult for the T20I series, and the side would be led by Tim Southee for the first two T20Is.

Windies and New Zealand will lock horns in the first T20I on Friday, November 27. (ANI)

