Staying in bio-secure bubbles a big sacrifice, says Boult

Bolt, who joins a list of big names voicing concerns about life in bio-secure bubbles amid the COVID-19 pandemic, called it "a big sacrifice". "I can't speak for everyone but it's definitely going to play a big role in the game," Boult was quoted as saying by 'ESPNcricinfo'.

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 24-11-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 21:27 IST
New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult feels living out of a suitcase in bio-secure bubbles is going to play a "big role" in the way cricketers plan their schedules as the international calendar picks up. Bolt, who joins a list of big names voicing concerns about life in bio-secure bubbles amid the COVID-19 pandemic, called it "a big sacrifice".

"I can't speak for everyone but it's definitely going to play a big role in the game," Boult was quoted as saying by 'ESPNcricinfo'. "Having to come back to New Zealand you have to spend two weeks in a hotel before you can even be let out. It's crazy what the world is facing at the moment, it's almost surreal, and it's going to be a hard one to say what guys are feeling and what they're able to do." The New Zealander played a big part in Mumbai Indians' fifth title triumph in the IPL recently.

"Speaking from playing in the IPL I've just been to, it's brilliant to be back out on the field and offer something for everyone to watch and it was closely followed all around the world," he added. Prior to Boult, the likes of David Warner, Mitchell Starc and Kagiso Rabada expressed their apprehensions with the South African fast bowler comparing bio-bubbles with luxury prisons.

Boult is currently undergoing a 14-day quarantine in Christchurch after returning from the IPL in the UAE. New Zealand's next assignment is a home T20I series against West Indies, starting November 27, for which Boult has been rested.

The pacer, however, will be part of the Test matches starting December 3 in Hamilton. "Yeah, I think it's going to be a tough one to forecast. Having experienced three and a half months away from my young family.

"I have two young boys and a wife back home whom I haven't seen - so you can imagine it's a big sacrifice to just pack up and leave for a quarter of the year and looking at potential tours next year, there's potential to be away for nine to ten months," Boult said..

