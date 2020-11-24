Rugby-Willis, Watson back in the England frame to face Wales

Flanker Jack Willis, winger Anthony Watson and hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie have been included in Eddie Jones's extended 25-man squad to face Wales in the Nations Cup on Saturday, but centre Ollie Lawrence will miss the game with a hip injury.

Willis made a tryscoring debut against Georgia two weeks ago but was left our of last weekend's win over Ireland. He is among a strong group of backrow options for Jones alongside Sam Underhill, Tom Curry, Billy Vunipola and Ben Earl - one of whom is likely to miss out when he names his match 23 on Thursday. First-choice wing Watson is back for the first time after picking up an injury in the final Six Nations game against Italy last month, while Cowan-Dickie has recovered from knee surgery and is fit for a probable place on the bench, with Jamie George starting.

A win or draw for England in Llanelli will put them top of Group A in the new competition and set up a title decider, probably against France, at Twickenham on Dec. 6 - when, subject to Thursday's government tier announcement, there could be 4,000 fans to watch the game. England provisional squad to face Wales:

Backs Elliot Daly (Saracens, 45 caps)

Owen Farrell (Saracens, 86 caps) George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 70 caps)

Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby, 53 caps) Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 2 caps)

Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 59 caps) Dan Robson (Wasps, 5 caps)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 32 caps) Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 44 caps)

Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 102 caps) Forwards

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 24 caps) Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 26 caps)

Ben Earl (Bristol Bears, 6 caps) Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 21 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 52 caps) Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 2 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 41 caps) Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 67 caps)

Joe Marler (Harlequins, 71 caps) Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 38 caps)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 6 caps) Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 20 caps)

Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 54 caps) Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 62 caps)

Jack Willis (Wasps, 1 cap)