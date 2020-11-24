Firmino plays '12 different instruments' in Liverpool's orchestra, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was pleased to see the Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino returning to the scoresheet in an emphatic 3-0 win over Leicester City and termed him as the vital member of the club's orchestra who can play '12 different instruments'. It was Firmino's first strike at club level for around a month and prompted an extra special celebration with his delighted teammates.

Klopp was asked about Firmino at his pre-Atalanta BC press conference on Tuesday and detailed why the forward's responsibilities in the Liverpool system go far beyond finding the net. "Scoring was always important for Bobby but Bobby is the complete footballer. A football team is like an orchestra, to play we need to have people for different instruments. Some of them are louder, some of them are not that loud, but they are all important for the rhythm," Liverpool's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"Bobby is incredibly important, he plays like 12 instruments in our orchestra, he is incredibly important for our rhythm. Thank God, we can play without him as well but it's nice to have him on the pitch. And if you look at the numbers, obviously I like it a lot - having him on the pitch - because he played pretty often!" he added. Klopp said that recent questions over Firmino's form had impacted some of his team-mates, who celebrated the goal with extra feeling.

"I'm not concerned about anything with Bobby but I know from time to time it helps to score a goal. And this goal was very important. What I loved most about the goal is the reaction of the boys when you saw the celebration," he said. "We always celebrate goals obviously but the celebration of that goal was nearly emotional because obviously the players read newspapers, unfortunately, and they saw that there was some criticism. So they were really happy for him to score that goal and it felt absolutely just right that he scored it. But how important he is to us, you saw us play a couple of times so you know how important he is, so I don't have to mention that," the German added. (ANI)