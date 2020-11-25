Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Pucovski can bat anywhere but may need to bide his time: Langer

Australia coach Justin Langer hinted on Wednesday that Joe Burns will continue as opening partner for David Warner in the test series against India despite growing calls for Will Pucovski to replace him at the top of the order.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 25-11-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 10:00 IST
Cricket-Pucovski can bat anywhere but may need to bide his time: Langer

Australia coach Justin Langer hinted on Wednesday that Joe Burns will continue as opening partner for David Warner in the test series against India despite growing calls for Will Pucovski to replace him at the top of the order. Pucovski vaulted into the test squad with successive double centuries in first class cricket to start the season, while Burns, who has re-established his opening partnership with the pugnacious Warner, struggled.

Langer, however, said Pucovski might need to bide his time during Australia's summer. "We think very, very highly of Will," Langer told reporters on a conference call on Wednesday.

"When the opportunity comes, he's ready to play test cricket. The opportunity hopefully will come for him at some point, whether it's this series or a series to come." Langer added that it was more likely Pucovski could come into the side through the middle order, a similar path to that taken by former captain Ricky Ponting, who started there before cementing the number three spot.

"For Will it's about where the opportunities come," Langer added. "For the last 30 years it's been drummed into me if you can bat top three in Shield cricket, you can bat anywhere. "Someone like Will, who's opening the batting for Victoria and has batted three, it gives him the flexibility to bat anywhere."

Langer added that Steve Smith, who missed the one-day matches in England because of concussion, would slot back into the team for their limited overs series against India starting at Sydney on Friday. Smith's return brings its own set of "headaches" for selectors, who are keen to retain seam-bowling all-rounder options, though Mitchell Marsh's absence due to an ankle injury has freed up a spot for the batsman.

"In England we had Mitch Marsh, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell able to get us at least 10 overs," Langer said. "So we like that combination, the extra all-rounder.

"Obviously Steve will come straight back in and there's some headaches but they're good headaches."

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Future of digital payments - What's next for India's Digital Space: Lyra Network

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 25, 2020 PRNewswire -- In Indias journey towards becoming a cashless economy, two words and their impact played a significant role, demonetization and COVID-19. One laid out the foundation of digital payments and another...

Hindu woman from Pak reunited with Indian family after being stranded in neighbouring country for 10 months

A Hindu refugee from Pakistan was reunited with her family in India on Tuesday after being stranded in the neighbouring country for 10 months. Janta Mali, who has applied for Indian citizenship, had gone to visit her ailing mother in Pakist...

Hon'ble Education Minister, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' launches various initiatives of Sri Aurobindo Society and HDFC Bank

Honours efforts of Education Officers and Teachers during pandemic NEW DELHI, Nov. 25, 2020 PRNewswire -- Sri Aurobindo Society organised a virtual National Conference- Empowering Through Zero- Shunya Se Sashaktikaran chaired by Honble Edu...

Poco M3 launched; first sale on November 27

HIGHLIGHTFHD display48MP triple rear cameraSnapdragon 6626,000mAh batteryThe Poco M3 has been launched as the companys latest budget-friendly M-series smartphone.The device will go on sale on November 27 i.e. Black Friday and is priced at U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020