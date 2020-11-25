Left Menu
Development News Edition

Giroud scores late, Chelsea advances in Champions League

Midway through the second half, Giroud came on for Tammy Abraham. At the other end, Mendy denied his ex-teammates again when he saved from Guirassy and center back Gerzino Nyamsi in the last 20 minutes.

PTI | Rennes | Updated: 25-11-2020 10:36 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 10:36 IST
Giroud scores late, Chelsea advances in Champions League

Olivier Giroud came off the bench to score an injury-time header as Chelsea won 2-1 at Rennes to reach the knockout round of the Champions League. Giroud has hardly played for Chelsea in recent weeks and this was just his eighth appearance in a frustrating season. But the France veteran made the most of a rare outing with an opportunistic winner in the 91st minute.

“I'm very happy to qualify with two games to spare. It was a really tough match, they're a very good team,” Chelsea coach Frank Lampard said. “Their recent form doesn't reflect how good they are.” After Rennes again gave the ball away in midfield, goalkeeper Alfred Gomis saved forward Timo Werner's shot. But as the ball looped awkwardly up, the ever-alert Giroud reacted quickest to leap above static center half Damien Da Silva and planted a bullet header under the crossbar. “He does things like he does tonight, he's great. It wasn't just his goal when he came on, but his hold-up play and physicality," Lampard said. "You saw the reaction to his goal, and that wasn't just because it was a late winner, it shows what he does day to day and what he means to the team.” Striker Sehrou Guirassy's 85th-minute and equally powerful header had given Rennes hope of pushing for a first-ever win in its Champions League debut season, as Chelsea conceded its first goal in Group E.

The visitors took early control through right winger Callum Hudson-Odoi's slick 22nd-minute goal. He ran onto Mason Mount's superb 50-meter pass, after the tenacious England midfielder got the ball off forward Jeremy Doku just outside the Chelsea penalty area.

Mount almost had a goal of his own in the 29th minute, only to be denied by a superb one-handed reflex save from Gomis. Gomis became the Rennes No. 1 after Edouard Mendy was sold to Chelsea, and Mendy made a fine save to bat away his former captain Da Silva's header close to halftime.

Two minutes after the break, Werner had a goal ruled out for offside when he turned in Cesar Azpilicueta's cross. Midway through the second half, Giroud came on for Tammy Abraham.

At the other end, Mendy denied his ex-teammates again when he saved from Guirassy and center back Gerzino Nyamsi in the last 20 minutes. But he was powerless to stop Guirassy's header flying past him.

Rennes has won only once in the past 10 games, having lost 3-0 in west London three weeks ago, and ultimately lacked nous and big-game experience. “The players put in a huge amount of energy, and there was quality when we had the ball,” Rennes coach Julien Stephan said. “We deserved better, but football isn't about what you deserve, it's about the scoreline. Once again, they were more clinical than us.” In the group's other game, Spanish club Sevilla also advanced to the last 16 with, with Munir El Haddadi also netting an injury-time goal in a 2-1 win at Russian side Krasnodar.

Chelsea tops the group and is level on 10 points with Sevilla, while Rennes is last behind Krasnodar with both on one point..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

New Zealand ranks fourth for innovation potential in biotechnology

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Future of digital payments - What's next for India's Digital Space: Lyra Network

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 25, 2020 PRNewswire -- In Indias journey towards becoming a cashless economy, two words and their impact played a significant role, demonetization and COVID-19. One laid out the foundation of digital payments and another...

Hindu woman from Pak reunited with Indian family after being stranded in neighbouring country for 10 months

A Hindu refugee from Pakistan was reunited with her family in India on Tuesday after being stranded in the neighbouring country for 10 months. Janta Mali, who has applied for Indian citizenship, had gone to visit her ailing mother in Pakist...

Hon'ble Education Minister, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' launches various initiatives of Sri Aurobindo Society and HDFC Bank

Honours efforts of Education Officers and Teachers during pandemic NEW DELHI, Nov. 25, 2020 PRNewswire -- Sri Aurobindo Society organised a virtual National Conference- Empowering Through Zero- Shunya Se Sashaktikaran chaired by Honble Edu...

Poco M3 launched; first sale on November 27

HIGHLIGHTFHD display48MP triple rear cameraSnapdragon 6626,000mAh batteryThe Poco M3 has been launched as the companys latest budget-friendly M-series smartphone.The device will go on sale on November 27 i.e. Black Friday and is priced at U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020