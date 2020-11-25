Left Menu
CL game against Rennes 'almost felt like a Premier League game': Giroud

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud said the Champions League clash against Rennes "almost felt like a Premier League game".

ANI | Rennes | Updated: 25-11-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 15:14 IST
Chelsea's Olivier Giroud (Photo/ Chelsea FC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud said the Champions League clash against Rennes "almost felt like a Premier League game". Chelsea secured a 2-1 win over Rennes in the Champions League here on Tuesday.

"We needed this win. We dominated the game for big parts of the first half but then they pushed a lot, even though we stayed in the game. It was difficult because they had a strong desire and lots of aggression," the club's official website quoted Giroud as saying. "It almost felt like a Premier League game. They were unlucky but we are very pleased with these three points against a team with strong character," he added.

Callum Hudson-Odoi scored the opening goal of the match, putting Chelsea ahead in the 22nd minute. In the 85th minute, Rennes managed to level the scores with the help of Serhou Guirassy's strike. However, Giroud netted a goal in the 90+1st minute as Chelsea claimed the win to progress into the Champions League last-16. Giroud further stated: "I try to take every single opportunity I have to score. This one was not the easiest but I gave everything as usual and I got lucky. I tried to win the duel, head the ball on target and I'm happy it went in the back of the net - happy for me and obviously happy for the team." (ANI)

