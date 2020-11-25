Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Murray joins calls for domestic abuse policy in tennis

Top-ranked Serbian Djokovic, who resigned as ATP's player council chief earlier this year, last week said that the ATP should look to adopt its own policy on domestic abuse, similar to those in American sports, regardless of legal proceedings. "I don't know how long it was, but it certainly was not immediate," Murray, a three-time Grand Slam winner, said of ATP's response to the Zverev situation.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 16:20 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 16:20 IST
Tennis-Murray joins calls for domestic abuse policy in tennis

Former world number one Andy Murray has joined Novak Djokovic in urging men's tennis governing body ATP to come up with a policy on domestic abuse following allegations made against German Alexander Zverev by his ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova. In an interview, former tennis player Sharypova said Zverev was emotionally and physically abusive to her. The U.S. Open runner-up has repeatedly denied the allegations.

In a delayed response to the allegations against the 23-year-old Zverev, the ATP said it condemned "any form of violence or abuse". Top-ranked Serbian Djokovic, who resigned as ATP's player council chief earlier this year, last week said that the ATP should look to adopt its own policy on domestic abuse, similar to those in American sports, regardless of legal proceedings.

"I don't know how long it was, but it certainly was not immediate," Murray, a three-time Grand Slam winner, said of ATP's response to the Zverev situation. "But I have read some stuff, and obviously tennis doesn't have a domestic abuse policy. "That is something we as a sport should be looking into, so the ATP know what to do in that situation, rather than having to think and react to it.

"They can be a bit more proactive in a situation like that. They need to take it extremely seriously and see what comes of it in the coming months."

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gehlot compliments DAIC team for producing wonderful and unique documentary

Union Minister Dr ThawarChand Gehlot, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment e-released a Documentary entitled Illustrations and Calligraphy in the constitution of India produced by Dr Ambedkar International Centre DAIC, New Delhi here ...

Malaysia's Top Glove sees supply shortages boosting latex glove prices

Malaysias Top Glove Corp , which has shut some factories after thousands of workers tested positive for COVID-19, said on Wednesday it expects some supply shortages that could push up prices of medical rubber gloves.The company, the worlds ...

L'Oreal brings international training initiative against street harassment to India

French cosmetics major LOreal Paris on Wednesday said it has launched its bystander intervention training programme against street harassment in India. The company has tied up with NGO Breakthrough to deliver on-ground training in the count...

Iran records highest daily coronavirus infections of 13,843, TV reports

Iran registered on Wednesday a daily record high of 13,843 new coronavirus cases, the health ministry said, pushing the national tally to 894,385 in the Middle Easts worst-hit country. Ministrys spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020