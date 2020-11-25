Soccer-Diego Costa's injury misery drags on

Left Menu
With Luis Suarez still out due to COVID-19, Costa was expected to start Wednesday's Champions League clash at home to Lokomotiv Moscow but was left out of the squad on the day of the game. Atletico said in a medical report that Costa had been feeling discomfort in his left leg, which medical tests revealed was due to deep vein thrombosis.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 25-11-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 21:55 IST
Atletico Madrid forward Diego Costa has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis less than a week after returning from injury, continuing the Brazilian's bad luck with injuries.

Atletico said in a medical report that Costa had been feeling discomfort in his left leg, which medical tests revealed was due to deep vein thrombosis. He also tested positive for coronavirus in September. The 32-year-old Costa, who came off the bench in Saturday's 1-0 win over Barcelona to mark his return from straining a thigh muscle in October, could be out for at least another month, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

Atletico's talismanic forward when they won the 2013-14 Spanish title, Costa rejoined the club from Chelsea in 2017 for 60 million euros. But his return has been seriously disrupted by injuries, limiting him to 43 La Liga starts and 11 goals.

