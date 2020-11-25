Left Menu
Argentina soccer legend Maradona dies of heart attack

He suffered a heart attack at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires on Wednesday, Argentinian media and acquaintances of the former player said. Maradona won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 22:28 IST
Argentina soccer legend Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the game's greatest ever players, died of a heart attack on Wednesday, his lawyer said.

Maradona, 60, had recently battled health issues and underwent emergency surgery for a subdural haematoma several weeks ago. He suffered a heart attack at his home in the outskirts of Buenos Aires on Wednesday, Argentinian media and acquaintances of the former player said.

Maradona won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986. Argentine President Alberto Fernandez declared three days of national mourning after the news of Maradona's death.

