Naples mayor calls for renaming San Paolo Stadium after Maradona

Naples mayor Luigi de Magistris on Thursday urged Napoli to rename the San Paolo Stadium after legendary footballer Diego Maradona, who passed away on Wednesday.

ANI | Naples | Updated: 26-11-2020 09:36 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 09:36 IST
Diego Maradona (Photo/ Napoli Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Naples mayor Luigi de Magistris on Thursday urged Napoli to rename the San Paolo Stadium after legendary footballer Diego Maradona, who passed away on Wednesday. "Diego Armando Maradona, the most immense footballer of all time, died. Diego made our people dream, he redeemed Naples with his genius. In 2017 he became our honorary citizen. Diego, Neapolitan and Argentine, you gave us joy and happiness! Naples loves you!," Magistris tweeted in Italian.

In another tweet, Magistris said: "Let's name the San Paolo Stadium after Diego Armando Maradona !!!" Napoli also expressed grief over the demise of Maradona and said there are no words to describe the pain.

"The world awaits our words but there are no words to describe the pain we're going through. Now is the time to grieve," the Italian club wrote. The 60-year-old Maradona had been hospitalised at the start of November, days after celebrating his birthday, Goal.com had reported.

Maradona was hospitalised as he complained of regularly being fatigued. His tests at the La Plata clinic revealed a blood clot in Maradona's brain, which doctors later revealed was operated on successfully. As per a report in Goal.com, Maradona was also released from the hospital, but in the early hours of Wednesday, Maradona suffered cardiac arrest, and paramedics at the scene failed to revive him.

Maradona had begun his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and he went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football. He represented Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, and Newell's Old Boys as a player. Maradona was considered the main player in taking Argentina to their second World Cup title in 1986. (ANI)

