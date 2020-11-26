Left Menu
Soccer-FIFA should retire No. 10 shirt after Maradona death: Villas-Boas

"Maradona, yes it is tough news, I would like FIFA to retire the number 10 shirt in all competitions, for all teams," Villas-Boas told reporters after Marseille's 2-0 Champions League defeat by Porto. "It would be the best homage we could do for him.

Marseille manager Andre Villas-Boas has called on FIFA to retire the number 10 shirt from the game to honour Argentine great Diego Maradona, who died aged 60 on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack. Maradona was regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, with fans in Argentina referring to him as 'El Dios' - which means 'The God', but is also a play on words on his number 10 shirt, 'El Diez.'

"It would be the best homage we could do for him. He is an incredible loss for the world of football." FIFA has previously said it would not allow Argentina to dispense with the number.

