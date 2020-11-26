Left Menu
Ind vs Aus: Someone can replace Rohit, possibly Mayank, says Finch

Mayank Agarwal has been in fine form and Australia skipper Aaron Finch feels the Indian batsman could be a possible replacement for Rohit Sharma, who will miss the white-ball series due to a hamstring injury.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 26-11-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 12:46 IST
Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal. (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Mayank Agarwal has been in fine form and Australia skipper Aaron Finch feels the Indian batsman could be a possible replacement for Rohit Sharma, who will miss the white-ball series due to a hamstring injury. Finch's remark comes as Australia get ready to lock horns against India in three ODIs and as many T20Is before moving to the four Tests. The first ODI will be played on Friday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Virat Kohli-led side will be without the services of Rohit as the right-handed batsman is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) undergoing rehabilitation. Mayank, who was second in the run-scoring chart for Kings XI Punjab in the 13th edition of IPL, can fill the hole created by Rohit's absence, according to the Australian skipper.

"He (Rohit) is a great player and he has got quite a bit of success against us in the past and it's unfortunate that he will miss the limited-overs fixtures," Finch said in a virtual press conference. "You always want to play against the best players all the time and for Rohit, to pick up, a hamstring injury in the IPL wasn't ideal for him but someone can replace him possibly Mayank Agarwal. He has been in great form. India will miss the experience of Rohit but then they have quality players too," he added.

Sporting action across the world has resumed behind closed doors as the coronavirus continues to rage. Players stay in a bio-secure environment as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. "The last time we played in front of crowds in Australia was a long time ago. So the boys are very excited. We are very fortunate that the government has allowed us to train in groups," said Finch.

After the white-ball leg, both sides will shift their attention to the longest format of the game. The first Test between India and Australia will be a day-night contest, beginning from December 17 in Adelaide. The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). Australia are on top of the standing while India is at the second position after ICC altered the points system for WTC due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

