Left Menu
Development News Edition

Porto closes in on last 16 as Marseille sets losing record

Left back Zaidu Sanusi scored the opening goal in the 39th minute Wednesday and midfielder Sergio Oliveira added a penalty with 20 minutes left as both sides finished with 10 players at Stade Velodrome. Another shoddy performance moves Marseille one beyond Belgian side Anderlecht, the previous co-holder of the record for straight defeats with 12.

PTI | Marseille | Updated: 26-11-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 13:51 IST
Porto closes in on last 16 as Marseille sets losing record
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Porto won 2-0 at Marseille to close in on the knockout stage of the Champions League and condemn the French side to a record 13th straight defeat in the competition. Left back Zaidu Sanusi scored the opening goal in the 39th minute Wednesday and midfielder Sergio Oliveira added a penalty with 20 minutes left as both sides finished with 10 players at Stade Velodrome.

Another shoddy performance moves Marseille one beyond Belgian side Anderlecht, the previous co-holder of the record for straight defeats with 12. Marseille is also the only club in the current competition yet to score and has conceded nine goal in four games — a poor return for the only French side to win the competition, back in 1993. Porto's win left it with nine points and second in Group C behind Manchester City on 12 points. City reached the last 16 for an eighth straight season after winning 1-0 at Olympiakos.

Third-place Olympiakos is six points behind Porto but has a thin chance of qualifying since it still has to face Porto. Marseille only has the Europa League to aim for.

A minute's silence was held before the game in memory of Argentina great Diego Maradona, who died on Wednesday. Marseille's then-president Bernard Tapie tried to sign Maradona from Italian club Naples in the summer of 1989. Valere Germain almost put Marseille ahead with a downward header from a free kick in the 15th, but goalkeeper Agustin Marchesin made a fine save from close range.

Porto did not threaten until the 37th, when Sanusi's shot from outside the penalty area was batted away by veteran goalkeeper Steve Mandanda. From the ensuing corner, Marseille defended very poorly, allowing Sanusi space to have two shots from near the line, beating the veteran France No. 2 Mandanda with the second.

Marseille coach Andre Villas-Boas made changes on the hour in a bid to unsettle the club he coached from 2010-11, bringing on playmaker Dimitri Payet and striker Dario Benedetto. Marseille was given some hope when central midfielder Marko Grujic was sent off for a second yellow card in the 67th after fouling Benedetto.

Just three minutes later, Marseille center half Leonardo Balerdi saw red after fouling striker Moussa Marega, and captain Oliveira converted from the spot for the two-time European champions..

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia to begin 'final phase' of offensive in Tigray region, says PM

The Ethiopian military will begin the final phase of an offensive in the rebellious northern Tigray region, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday, hours after an ultimatum for Tigray forces to surrender expired.The government gave the ...

UK's Sunak says public finances are on unsustainable path

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday that record public borrowing is not forecast to fall fast enough to be sustainable, the closest he has come to acknowledging that taxes will need to rise once the coronavirus pandemic is...

Constitution Day: President leads nation in community reading of preamble

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday led the nation in community reading of the preamble to the Constitution on the occasion of the Constitution DayThe President read the preamble from Rashtrapati Bhavan which was live telecast by Doordars...

Turkish court issues life sentences in trial of 2016 coup leaders

A Turkish court handed down dozens of life sentences on Thursday for some of the nearly 500 defendants, including army commanders and pilots, accused of leading a 2016 coup attempt from an air base near the capital Ankara. More than 250 peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020