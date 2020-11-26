Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA All-Star 2021 in Indianapolis pushed back to 2024

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Indiana Pacers on Thursday announced that NBA All-Star in Indianapolis, which was originally scheduled for February 2021 is pushed back to 2024.

ANI | New York | Updated: 26-11-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 14:14 IST
NBA All-Star 2021 in Indianapolis pushed back to 2024
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the Indiana Pacers on Thursday announced that NBA All-Star in Indianapolis, which was originally scheduled for February 2021 is pushed back to 2024. Public health conditions prevented the Pacers, the NBA All-Star Host Committee, and the NBA from appropriately planning and executing fan-focused All-Star activities in Indianapolis that were envisioned for this February.

The showpiece event will now take place from February 16 to February 18 in 2024. "While we are disappointed that the NBA All-Star Game will not take place in Indianapolis in 2021, we are looking forward to the Pacers and the city hosting the game and surrounding events in 2024," said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver in an official statement.

"I want to thank Herb Simon, Steve Simon, Rick Fuson and the entire Pacers organisation as well as the NBA All-Star 2021 Host Committee and the community of Indianapolis for working with us to reschedule our All-Star activities," he added. NBA All-Star 2024 in Indianapolis will follow Cleveland in 2022 and Salt Lake City in 2023 as All-Star host. Plans for a revised NBA All-Star 2021 will be announced at a later date.

The 2024 game will mark the second NBA All-Star in Indianapolis, which hosted the midseason classic in 1985. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID shadow on 'Black Friday', the informal beginning to Christmas shopping

Its the time of the year in the United States when the Christmas shopping season begins informally. Its Black Friday. But for many businesses, especially brick-and-mortar retailers, the Friday is indeed black as they are less likely to see ...

Two YA fiction books explore world of fantasies, mysteries

Two books written for the young adult readers explore the world of fantasies, adventure and mysteries. Apeksha Rao has authored young adult spy fiction Along Came A Spyder and Rajesh Talwar has come out with Fabulous Four Battle Zoozoo the ...

Mattress maker Duroflex aims to double revenue to Rs 1,000 cr by FY23

Mattress maker Duroflex has set a target of doubling its turnover to Rs 1,000 crore by 2022-23 with the ongoing capacity expansion that will help widen its reach to the northern and western markets. The company, in which private equity firm...

S Korea reports 504 more Covid-19 cases, 33,375 in total

Seoul South Korea, November 28 ANIXinhua South Korea reported 504 more cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Friday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 33,375. The daily caseload stayed above 500 for th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020