Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Perfect storm brewing over Schalke as chaos reigns supreme

The club said Ibisevic's row had nothing to do with the decision but it is indicative of the prevailing atmosphere among players. They are frustrated by a disastrous run in the Bundesliga in 2020 that has seen them go 24 consecutive league games without a win.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-11-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 15:11 IST
PREVIEW-Perfect storm brewing over Schalke as chaos reigns supreme

Schalke 04 have been staring down a dark tunnel for months with no light in sight but this week things could get even worse for the Royal Blues. With in-form Borussia Moenchengladbach waiting for them on Saturday, Schalke desperately need to get their act together if they are to have any chance of slowing down their free fall.

Club bosses on Tuesday suspended Amine Harit and Nabil Bentaleb over disciplinary issues while the contract of veteran Vedad Ibisevic will be dissolved at the end of December, the decision coming following a spat with an assistant coach on the training ground this week. The club said Ibisevic's row had nothing to do with the decision but it is indicative of the prevailing atmosphere among players.

They are frustrated by a disastrous run in the Bundesliga in 2020 that has seen them go 24 consecutive league games without a win. "I could sit in the changing room and cry," said Schalke's Mark Uth after last week's 2-0 loss to VfL Wolfsburg. "We are steps too late, never go into one-on-ones, don't even get booked. I don't know how we can win a football game like that."

Their bad run forced Schalke this week to part ways with squad planning director Michael Reschke but pressure is almost at explosion point for sports director Jochen Schneider as well. "These decisions we took were necessary for the team and the club," Schneider said on Wednesday. "It is not about individual fates but about managing to pull ourselves out of the current situation."

Injuries to striker Goncalo Paciencia, keeper Ralf Faehrmann and defender Salif Sane, who could all be out for months, have added to their mounting problems. Schalke's last win was a 2-0 over Gladbach back in January and they are now edging closer to the all-time winless run of 31 league matches set by Tasmania Berlin.

Nothing seems to work for the Ruhr valley club including the departure of coach David Wagner earlier this season. His successor Manuel Baum has enjoyed a similar disappointing run seeing his team throw in the towel week in week out. "We need that one win that will release us," Schneider said. "It is about the here and now, to keep the team in the Bundesliga. That is the only thing that matters."

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Piaggio to soon start manufacturing Aprilia SXR 160 scooter at Baramati plant

Italian premium scooter maker Piaggio on Thursday said it will soon commence the production of Aprilia SXR 160 scooter at its Baramati manufacturing facility in Maharashtra, ahead of its launch. Showcased at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida i...

EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks, currencies supported by depressed dollar

Emerging market stocks resumed gains on Thursday, while currencies firmed as the dollar lost more ground in the wake of downbeat U.S. economic data. The Turkish lira firmed after weakening to 8 per dollar on Wednesday, while the Russian rou...

Ethiopia to launch 'final phase' of offensive in Tigray region, says PM

The Ethiopian military will begin the final phase of an offensive in the rebellious northern Tigray region, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday, hours after an ultimatum for Tigray forces to surrender expired.The government gave the ...

Hungary shuns further restrictions despite rising COVID-19 cases

Hungary has no immediate plan for more restrictions to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Viktor Orbans chief of staff said on Thursday, even as health officials reported a steady rise in new cases and deaths.The gover...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020