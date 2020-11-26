Left Menu
Development News Edition

Red Bull director Jonathan Wheatley tests positive for COVID-19

Formula 1 team Red Bull on Thursday confirmed that its sporting director Jonathan Wheatley has tested positive for COVID-19. Wheatley tested positive for coronavirus during the mandatory pre-race tests ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

ANI | London | Updated: 26-11-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 15:51 IST
Red Bull director Jonathan Wheatley tests positive for COVID-19
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Formula 1 team Red Bull on Thursday confirmed that its sporting director Jonathan Wheatley has tested positive for COVID-19. Wheatley tested positive for coronavirus during the mandatory pre-race tests ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix. "The FIA, Formula 1 and Aston Martin Red Bull Racing can confirm that during mandatory pre-race PCR testing for the Bahrain Grand Prix, Sporting Director Jonathan Wheatley tested positive for COVID-19," the official handle of F1 Media tweeted.

Now, Wheatley will continue to self-isolate for 10 days as per the COVID-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines. "He will continue to isolate for the full 10-day period and therefore not attend the Bahrain Grand Prix. No other members of the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Team have been affected by this situation," F1 Media said in another tweet.

Jonathan's duties will now be shared by a number of team personnel at this weekend's Bahrain GP. Red Bull also confirmed that the positive test has not resulted in any other team member needing to isolate following contact tracing and this will not affect the team's trackside operations.

Red Bull is currently at the second position in the Contructor's Standings for the 2020-21 season with 240 points, only behind Mercedes, who have 504 points. (ANI)

Also Read: Motor racing-Aston Martin to share F1 safety car duties with Mercedes-reports

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pilots, civilians given life terms over Turkey's 2016 coup

A Turkish court sentenced several military and civilian personnel at an air base to life prison sentences on Thursday, proclaiming them guilty of involvement in a failed coup attempt in 2016, the state-run news agency reported. A total of 4...

Piaggio to soon start manufacturing Aprilia SXR 160 scooter at Baramati plant

Italian premium scooter maker Piaggio on Thursday said it will soon commence the production of Aprilia SXR 160 scooter at its Baramati manufacturing facility in Maharashtra, ahead of its launch. Showcased at the Auto Expo in Greater Noida i...

EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks, currencies supported by depressed dollar

Emerging market stocks resumed gains on Thursday, while currencies firmed as the dollar lost more ground in the wake of downbeat U.S. economic data. The Turkish lira firmed after weakening to 8 per dollar on Wednesday, while the Russian rou...

Ethiopia to launch 'final phase' of offensive in Tigray region, says PM

The Ethiopian military will begin the final phase of an offensive in the rebellious northern Tigray region, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday, hours after an ultimatum for Tigray forces to surrender expired.The government gave the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020