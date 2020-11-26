Red Bull director Jonathan Wheatley tests positive for COVID-19

Formula 1 team Red Bull on Thursday confirmed that its sporting director Jonathan Wheatley has tested positive for COVID-19. Wheatley tested positive for coronavirus during the mandatory pre-race tests ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix. "The FIA, Formula 1 and Aston Martin Red Bull Racing can confirm that during mandatory pre-race PCR testing for the Bahrain Grand Prix, Sporting Director Jonathan Wheatley tested positive for COVID-19," the official handle of F1 Media tweeted.

Now, Wheatley will continue to self-isolate for 10 days as per the COVID-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines. "He will continue to isolate for the full 10-day period and therefore not attend the Bahrain Grand Prix. No other members of the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Team have been affected by this situation," F1 Media said in another tweet.

Jonathan's duties will now be shared by a number of team personnel at this weekend's Bahrain GP. Red Bull also confirmed that the positive test has not resulted in any other team member needing to isolate following contact tracing and this will not affect the team's trackside operations.

Red Bull is currently at the second position in the Contructor's Standings for the 2020-21 season with 240 points, only behind Mercedes, who have 504 points. (ANI)

