Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: Tim Paine reveals his love for almonds

Australia Test skipper Tim Paine has revealed his love for almonds and how he never misses the chance of including almonds in his meals.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 26-11-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 16:58 IST
Ind vs Aus: Tim Paine reveals his love for almonds
Australia Test skipper Tim Paine (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Australia Test skipper Tim Paine has revealed his love for almonds and how he never misses the chance of including almonds in his meals. Speaking at an event co-hosted by the Almond Board of Australia (ABA) and the Australian High Commission New Delhi, Paine said: "I'm a big fan of almonds, I've even replaced my normal milk in coffee with almond milk."

Paine knows that the love for almonds is something he has in common with the Indian consumers, especially around festivals and weddings. Australia is the second-largest producer of almonds in the world. The Australian almond industry continues to expand and in 2019-20, the country reached a total orchard area of 53,014 hectares -- equivalent to over 26,000 Melbourne Cricket Grounds.

Australia is now the second-biggest source of almonds for India after the United States. Australia's Deputy High Commissioner to India, Rodney Hilton, explained: "The Australia-India relationship presents enormous potential to both countries. Our economies are more complementary than they are competitive."

"The strong partnerships between the ABA, Australian almond growers, and local importers have ensured the best outcome for local consumers," said Hilton. Tim Paine will next be seen in action in the upcoming Test series against India. The first Test between India and Australia will be played from December 17 at the Adelaide Cricket Ground. (ANI)

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Business leaders laud India's success story

Mumbai Maharashtra India, November 26 ANINewsVoir C-suite executives representing a host of multinational companies from various industries, have complimented Indias dynamic business ecosystem for driving growth despite the global pandemic....

Legal Practice Council supporting 16 Days of Activism for no violence

The Legal Practice Council LPC has joined the millions of South Africans in supporting the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign.The council said it is alarmed by the high number of gender-based violence an...

EU nations on Med coast renew push for migrant quotas

The four European Union countries hardest hit by the arrival of hundreds of thousands of unauthorised migrants over the past five years said Thursday they fear that new proposals to revamp the EUs asylum system will continue to leave them s...

Woman killed, youth injured in firing during 'tilak' ceremony

A woman was killed and a youth was injured in firing during celebrations at a tilak engagement ceremony at Nundih colony in this coal town, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday night and angry family members, relati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020