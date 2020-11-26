Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian fans gather to mourn Maradona - the man who divided a soccer-mad city

Indian football fans gathered in Kolkata on Thursday to mourn the death of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, whose mesmerizing performance and feats in the 1986 World Cup divided fan loyalties in the city. The 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico, which Maradona helped the Argentine team lift, was the first World Cup to be live telecast in India.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 17:13 IST
Indian fans gather to mourn Maradona - the man who divided a soccer-mad city

Indian football fans gathered in Kolkata on Thursday to mourn the death of Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, whose mesmerizing performance and feats in the 1986 World Cup divided fan loyalties in the city.

The 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico, which Maradona helped the Argentine team lift, was the first World Cup to be live telecast in India. His dribbling skills and legendary performances as he slalomed a path through defences during the tournament earned him and the Argentine team legions of fans in the country. "Maradona made people fall in love with Argentina," said Samudra Bose, who was among the hundreds that gathered in Kolkata to pay respects.

"Before Maradona and the 1986 World Cup people were mostly fans of Brazil, but Maradona after the 1986 World Cup divided Kolkata in two halves." Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal, and the states of Kerala and Goa have long had large soccer followings in an otherwise cricket-crazed country.

Maradona visited Kolkata twice and his connection with the city was cemented in 2017 when he personally unveiled a statue of himself holding the World Cup, in the presence of thousands of fans. When his death was reported on Wednesday, shocked fans began to gather around the statue.

"Bengalis have always loved skilful football and after Pele, no one embodied this more than Maradona," Mamun Aktar said. On Thursday, fans held a prayer ceremony beside the statue and reminisced about Maradona's feats and visits. Blue and white flowers and Argentina's albiceleste colours surrounded his statue, and large screens allowed fans to relive his most memorable performances.

Subrata Dutta, a senior Indian FA official, said Maradona's emotional connection with fans set him apart. "Maradona lived in Argentina, but resided in the hearts of his fans," said Dutta, who met Maradona in 2008.

Tributes poured in from beyond too. Sourav Ganguly, former captain of India's cricket team, who is an avid football fan, said in a tweet: "My hero no more...my mad genius rest in peace...I watched football for you." (Reporting and writing by Euan Rocha and Sudpito Ganguly; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

TRENDING

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Business leaders laud India's success story

Mumbai Maharashtra India, November 26 ANINewsVoir C-suite executives representing a host of multinational companies from various industries, have complimented Indias dynamic business ecosystem for driving growth despite the global pandemic....

Legal Practice Council supporting 16 Days of Activism for no violence

The Legal Practice Council LPC has joined the millions of South Africans in supporting the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence against Women and Children campaign.The council said it is alarmed by the high number of gender-based violence an...

EU nations on Med coast renew push for migrant quotas

The four European Union countries hardest hit by the arrival of hundreds of thousands of unauthorised migrants over the past five years said Thursday they fear that new proposals to revamp the EUs asylum system will continue to leave them s...

Woman killed, youth injured in firing during 'tilak' ceremony

A woman was killed and a youth was injured in firing during celebrations at a tilak engagement ceremony at Nundih colony in this coal town, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday night and angry family members, relati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020