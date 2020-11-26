Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Childhood hero' Maradona inspired me to take up football: Bhutia

There will be no other big player to have played the game than Maradona in this era of world football." Meanwhile shifting gears, Bhuita made no bones unturned when he said that he would rooting for his former club East Bengal in Friday's first ever ISL derby against ATK Mohun Bagan.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-11-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 19:55 IST
'Childhood hero' Maradona inspired me to take up football: Bhutia

Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia on Thursday said Argentine football legend Diego Maradona was his inspiration behind taking up the 'beautiful game' as a career option. Paying his tribute to Maradona, who died at the age of 60 in Buenos Aires on Wednesday night following a cardiac arrest, Bhutia said from young age he always aspired to play like the football legend. "He (Maradona) has been one of the most inspirational players for me since the time I started watching football. I've grown up watching him and wanted to be like him," the 'Sikkimese Sniper' told PTI.

"It was just because of him I got up early in the morning to play in those wet and muddy grounds. I was all inspired by Maradona because I wanted to play like him. Definitely he had a big impact in my career." Bhutia was a 10-year-old kid when the iconic Argentine led his country to the FIFA World Cup in 1986, and then in 1990 when he led the Albiceleste to the final after a win over Italy in the penalty shootout. Inspired by those moments, Bhutia too made his foray into football, beginning with a stellar performance in the 1992 Subroto Cup.

The Indian football legend had a chance to meet his childhood hero on the sidelines of an exhibition match at the Saltlake Stadium during Argentine's visit to Kolkata in December 2008. "We just shook hands. I was very, very nervous. My heart was beating fast. To meet my childhood hero whom I had worshipped would remain as was one of my best memories," Bhutia said.

"It's the biggest loss for world football. There will be no other big player to have played the game than Maradona in this era of world football." Meanwhile shifting gears, Bhuita made no bones unturned when he said that he would rooting for his former club East Bengal in Friday's first ever ISL derby against ATK Mohun Bagan. The Robbie Fowler-coached SC East Bengal made a last minute entry into the top-flight ISL. "East Bengal is an unknown team and I'm hoping that they surprise everybody. Hope they do well," Bhutia said.

Asked to predict a scoreline, he said: "It's very difficult to say. I've not seen how they play but I want East Bengal to win." "I'm very excited to see the big two clubs play in the ISL and meet for the first time." ATKMB started their ISL campaign with a win against Kerala Blasters in a match where they looked rusty in the first-half and missed many chances. "(Antonios) Habas (ATKMB coach) is always a slow starter. His style is that everybody has to work hard and that's why he has always delivered," Bhutia signed off.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia to launch 'final phase' of offensive in Tigray region, says PM

The Ethiopian military will begin the final phase of an offensive in the northern Tigray region, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Thursday, after an ultimatum expired for Tigrayan forces to surrender.The government had given the Tigray Peo...

Ind vs Aus: Bumrah and Shami's workload will be managed, says Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli has often spoken about workload management and he once again made it clear on the eve of the opening ODI against Australia that the workload of the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami will be closely monitor...

India can create USD 1 trillion of economic value using digital technology by 2025: Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Thursday said digital infrastructure has become indispensable to the functioning of society and India can create USD 1 trillion of economic value using digital technology by 2025. Addressing a virtual event or...

Berlin plans six vast COVID-19 vaccination centres handling 4,000 people a day

Berlin is racing to open six mass vaccination centres capable of handling up to 4,000 people per day by mid-December, the project coordinator told Reuters on Thursday, as the city waits for authorities to approve the first vaccines.An empty...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020