Ind vs Aus: Bumrah and Shami's workload will be managed, says Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli has often spoken about workload management and he once again made it clear on the eve of the opening ODI against Australia that the workload of the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami will be closely monitored and youngsters will be brought in when needed.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 26-11-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 21:03 IST
Jasprit Bumrah. Image Credit: ANI

India skipper Virat Kohli has often spoken about workload management and he once again made it clear on the eve of the opening ODI against Australia that the workload of the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami will be closely monitored and youngsters will be brought in when needed. "It is a no-brainer, Shami and Bumrah have gone through a full IPL season as well, they bowled beautifully. They are in great rhythm so it will be important to monitor their workload. This is a time when youngsters will come into the equation as well, you want to see how players will react in different situations.

"You are up against a different situation every time you come for an India tour. There is a fine balance you need to maintain, this is something we have dealt with nicely over the last few years and that is why our bowlers have done so well. Their workload management will be a crucial factor," he said in a virtual press conference on Thursday. With a World T20 to be played next year, the team will also keep an eye out on spotting the right youngsters who can play pivotal roles in the limited-overs team going into the showpiece event.

"We have definitely discussed those things, we are looking to give the opportunity to the young guys in our squad. We have some youngsters with us here in Australia who are really waiting to get out there and play in a place like Australia. "It is a great opportunity for them to know how they can take their game to the next level. It is an important series for all youngsters and for us as well in order to give them an opportunity. We have a bunch of talented guys in our side," he said.

Kohli also played down having any advantage after spending quality time with Australia skipper Aaron Finch in the Royal Challengers Bangalore outfit in the IPL. He also added that Adam Zampa too wouldn't have any advantage just because he bowled to Kohli in the RCB nets. "Players go through different phases at different times. Finch is a quality player and hence he was included in our RCB line-up. He continues to perform in the international arena. Having said that, we have played against him in the past as well, there is no drastic revelation that happens when you play with a player for two months. Similarly for them, Zampa has seen me bat in nets but that does not mean they have an advantage," he pointed.

Kohli also said that the team needs to focus on the job at hand and not think about the difficult situations that will arise time to time on the tour. "Last time we were successful here because we were focused on our processes and we were determined to get through the difficult situations and be at our best. Australia will try to come hard at us and we are ready for that, we are looking forward to that. We are not attaching ourselves to an extra incentive just because it's an opportunity to set a tone before the Test series. We are looking to start strong and do the things we want to do as a team," he said. (ANI)

