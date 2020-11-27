Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Swedes dream as Ibrahimovic meets Andersson about international comeback

I am glad that we managed to get a meeting so quickly," Andersson told the Swedish FA's website (www.svenskfotboll.se). "The meeting was very good and rewarding, and we agreed to continue the dialogue going forward," added the coach, who missed Sweden's recent Nations League games after contracting COVID-19.

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2020 00:29 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 00:29 IST
Soccer-Swedes dream as Ibrahimovic meets Andersson about international comeback

A surprise international comeback for Zlatan Ibrahimovic moved a step closer on Thursday as the country's FA confirmed that boss Janne Andersson had met with the striker in Milan to discuss a possible return.

The talismanic 39-year-old, who was crowned his nation's best player for the 12th time this week, said in a recent interview that he missed the national team and would be open to a return, which prompted Andersson to fly to Milan to meet him. "When Zlatan opened up for playing in the national team, it felt natural and important to meet and discuss this as soon as possible. I am glad that we managed to get a meeting so quickly," Andersson told the Swedish FA's website (www.svenskfotboll.se).

"The meeting was very good and rewarding, and we agreed to continue the dialogue going forward," added the coach, who missed Sweden's recent Nations League games after contracting COVID-19. After scoring 62 goals in 116 games, Ibrahimovic quit the national side following their exit from Euro 2016 and his relationship with Andersson, who replaced Erik Hamren after that tournament, has been fraught.

However, his recent resurgence at AC Milan has left many Swedish fans longing for his international return and if the coach and player can settle their differences, there may yet be one more chapter in his Sweden career for them to savour.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Pepe redeems himself as Arsenal ease to win at Molde

Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe put himself back in manager Mikel Artetas good books with the opening goal in a 3-0 win at Molde on Thursday to all but assure his sides place in the Europa League knockout stages. The Ivory Coast international,...

Odisha CM writes to Gadkari for early completion of bridge

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged Union Road Transport Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to intervene and ensure early completion of a four-lane bridge on the new National Highway-520. Patnaik in a letter to Gadkari said that no...

All efforts will be made for direct funding to ADCs in Mizoram: Rijiju

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said efforts will be made to ensure that the three Autonomous District Councils ADCs in Mizoram receive direct funding from the Centre. Rijiju arrived in the state on Wednesday t...

Delhi riots: Delhi police likely to release photos of 20 accused

The Delhi Police is likely to release photographs of 20 people accused in the Northeast Delhi riots which will put up at public places across the national capital, officials said on Thursday. Police also said that a reward will be given t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020