A first-time winner this year at the Investec SA Women's Open, Hewson signed for a four-under 68..

PTI | Andalucia | Updated: 27-11-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 18:55 IST
Disappointing start for Aditi, Diksha in Spain

India's Aditi Ashok completed her first round with a disappointing five-over 77 in the season-ending Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open De Espana here. She was unable to complete her first round on Thursday as play was suspended due to weather.

Diksha Dagar too had a troublesome opening round as she struggled to a horrendous 11-over 83. With the cut likely at five-over, Aditi cannot afford any more errors on the second day, while Diksha will need a very low second round to hang around for weekend action.

Home favourite Nuria Iturioz also came back on Friday morning to complete a bogey-free round of six-under 66 to lead the rain-affected event. She was three-under after 10 holes and added three more birdies to overtake Sanna Nuutinen (67) at the top.

Azahara Munoz remains the only Spanish player to capture the title (2016, 2017) from the previous 17 editions of the Open De Espana but Nuria, along with the 17 other Spanish players in the field this week, will be looking to rewrite the history books. Also making a move at Real Club De Golf Guadalmina was England's Alice Hewson. A first-time winner this year at the Investec SA Women's Open, Hewson signed for a four-under 68..

