Ind vs Aus: Was seeing the ball well, took a few more risks, says Smith

Steve Smith might not be the most orthodox batsman on display, but when on song, the former Australia skipper is undoubtedly a treat to watch.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 27-11-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 19:00 IST
Ind vs Aus: Was seeing the ball well, took a few more risks, says Smith
Steve Smith plays a shot during his 105-run knock against India (Photo: ICC twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Steve Smith might not be the most orthodox batsman on display, but when on song, the former Australia skipper is undoubtedly a treat to watch. The crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground was witnessed to some magical shots from Smith's bat as he hit a scintillating 66-ball 105 that took the game away from India.

Speaking about the knock at the end of the game, Smith said he had been searching for something that has finally fallen in place and that has seen him return to rhythm. "Have been searching for something for a couple of months now. About three days ago something just clicked. My rhythm came back, everything came back," he pointed.

The Australians were off to a great start thanks to skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner and Smith acknowledged the fact that it helped as he could walk out and enjoy himself in the middle. "Finchy and Davey played very well early on. We could come in and be aggressive. Wasn't thinking too much out there, just seeing the ball and hitting it," he said.

Smith did admit that he did not play in the usual way and did go ahead to take a few risks. Fortunately for the batsman, the risks paid off and the hosts smiled their way to a 1-0 lead in the three-game series. "Was seeing the ball well. It was a good surface. I took a few more risks than I would normally. I targeted some bowlers and fortunately, it came off. Nice to contribute to a good win," he said. (ANI)

