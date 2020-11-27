Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian elite athletes Avinash Sable, Parul Chaudhary eye top honours at ADHM 2020

The top Indian elite athletes -- Avinash Sable, Srinu Bugatha, Abhishek Pal and Pradeep Singh in the men's category, and Parul Chaudhary, Chinta Yadav and Sanjivani Jadhav in the women's category -- will face off against each other for the top spot in the 16th edition of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 19:34 IST
Indian elite athletes Avinash Sable, Parul Chaudhary eye top honours at ADHM 2020
Indian athletes Srinu Bugatha (L) and Avinash Sable (R) with event ambassador Abhinav Bindra. Image Credit: ANI

The top Indian elite athletes -- Avinash Sable, Srinu Bugatha, Abhishek Pal and Pradeep Singh in the men's category, and Parul Chaudhary, Chinta Yadav and Sanjivani Jadhav in the women's category -- will face off against each other for the top spot in the 16th edition of the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon on Sunday. The elite runners will be at the start line at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium while the amateurs from across the globe will join them via the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon Mobile App.

During a media conference on Friday, Avinash Sable, who is the national record holder in the 3000m steeplechase, expressed that the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon is a very important event for the athletes. "We've been only training so far and therefore the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon is very important for us. We need to get back to competition mode and find out how much we have improved. Endurance is required for both, steeplechase and marathon, so the two events complement each other for me," said Sable.

Defending champion Srinu Bugatha added that ADHM will be a bit different without spectators this year, "The preparations for the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon have been good. It always feels great when there are spectators, but this time the event will be different due to the situation." Parul Chaudhary, who has finished second in the last two editions of ADHM, also expressed delight about getting back to competition mode.

"It's always great to run here at the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon. I have to do a bit more this year to bag the first position as I have been finishing second in the last two editions of ADHM. I have practiced a bit harder as far as I am concerned. It's great to be back in the competitive space again as only training without competitions is not enough," said Chaudhary. Chinta Yadav, who finished third in the last edition of ADHM, said that she's well prepared for the race on Sunday, "I trained really well last year and that's what helped me to improve my timing by six minutes. I feel I have prepared well for this year's ADHM and I think I will perform well." (ANI)

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 has had hugely negative impact on deceased donor programme: Vardhan

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a hugely negative impact on the deceased donor programme and encouraged people to donate their organs. On the occasion of National Organ Donation Day, he said n...

3 farmers attempt self-immolation outside Odisha Assembly

Four days after a couple from Nayagarh district attempted self-immolation outside the Assembly building here, three farmers on Friday made an unsuccessful bid to set themselves on fire in front of the same structure. The three persons have ...

PLI schemes for bulk drugs, medical devices get encouraging response: Govt

New Delhi, Nov 27 PTI&#160;Production Linked Incentive PLI schemes for Bulk Drugs and Medical Devices have received a very encouraging response from the industry,&#160;Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said on Friday. The PLI scheme for...

End of TMC has begun, Suvendu most welcome to join us: BJP

Hours after senior Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the West Bengal cabinet, the BJP Friday welcomed the decision as the beginning of the end of the TMC and said if the heavyweight leader joins the saffron camp it wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020