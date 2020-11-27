Left Menu
Soccer-Preston's Fisher banned for three games for groin grab

The incident, which occurred as Preston prepared to defend a corner in the 62nd minute of their 1-0 victory at Deepdale last Saturday, was not spotted by match officials at the time but caught on video. The FA said that Fisher initially denied the charge when he faced an independent regulatory commission for a breach of Rule E1.

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 21:01 IST
The Football Association (FA) on Friday handed Preston North End full back Darnell Fisher a three-game suspension for misconduct after he appeared to grab the groin of Sheffield Wednesday forward Callum Paterson during a Championship clash. The incident, which occurred as Preston prepared to defend a corner in the 62nd minute of their 1-0 victory at Deepdale last Saturday, was not spotted by match officials at the time but caught on video.

The FA said that Fisher initially denied the charge when he faced an independent regulatory commission for a breach of Rule E1. "However, during a subsequent hearing, the independent regulatory commission found that the incident constitutes violent conduct and imposed the automatic suspension with immediate effect," the FA said in a statement.

