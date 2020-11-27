Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Maradona's assistant resigns as Gimnasia coach

“It is a decision we comprehend and shows the humanity of the group that worked so well with Diego Maradona,” Gimnasia y Esgrima said in a statement. Assistant coach Sebastian Mendez had led the club since Maradona entered hospital for brain surgery the first week of November and was expected to continue in place of the star, who died on Wednesday from a heart attack.

Reuters | Updated: 27-11-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 21:57 IST
Soccer-Maradona's assistant resigns as Gimnasia coach

The Argentine club coached by Diego Maradona at the time of his death faced another blow on Friday as the star’s backroom staff resigned en masse. “It is a decision we comprehend and shows the humanity of the group that worked so well with Diego Maradona,” Gimnasia y Esgrima said in a statement.

Assistant coach Sebastian Mendez had led the club since Maradona entered hospital for brain surgery the first week of November and was expected to continue in place of the star, who died on Wednesday from a heart attack. Gimnasia are scheduled to return to action on Saturday against Velez Sarsfield although the players have appealed for the match to be postponed.

The unheralded side are currently third in their four-team group in Argentina's ongoing domestic competition, with five points from four games.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four killed due to Nivar cyclone in TN; Centre, state announce relief

The Centre on Friday pledged all support to cyclone Nivar-affected Tamil Nadu with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Palaniswami announcing relief to the kin of those killed. Nivar which wreaked havoc in 18 districts ...

'PSEs should strengthen decision-making to improve performance'

Public sector enterprises PSEs should strengthen internal decision-making and project implementation capabilities for improved performance, SAIL Chairman Anil Kumar Chaudhary said on Friday. Chaudhary, who is also the chairman of CII PSE ...

Low-income parents lonelier in pandemic, says British royal Kate

Parents living in deprived areas are at higher risk of feeling lonely due to COVID-19, British royal Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, said on Friday as she unveiled research that also highlighted the pandemics impact on womens mental health...

COVID-19 in custody: Alabama ranks 9th for inmate deaths

At the Bibb Correctional Facility in Alabama, the old prison chapel has been turned into a quarantine zone. The sound of coughing is constant. And some people appear afraid to enter the room. An inmate described life in the quarantine to Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020