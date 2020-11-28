Cricket-Seventh Pakistan team member tests positive for COVID-19

Left Menu
One more member of the Pakistan cricket team has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, New Zealand's Ministry of Health said on Saturday, taking the tally of infections within the touring party to seven. The remainder of the results from the squad's Day 3 swab testing - apart from the six who have already returned a positive result, are negative," the ministry said.

One more member of the Pakistan cricket team has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, New Zealand's Ministry of Health said on Saturday, taking the tally of infections within the touring party to seven. Six of the 53 members of the group had tested positive for the novel coronavirus upon their arrival in New Zealand, while there was also evidence there had been breaches of bio-security rules.

"One additional member of the Pakistan squad has today tested positive during routine testing. The remainder of the results from the squad's Day 3 swab testing - apart from the six who have already returned a positive result, are negative," the ministry said. The team had initially been given an exemption to train together in managed isolation but that had been temporarily revoked and will remain on hold pending consideration by health officials, which is expected to take until next week, the ministry added.

Pakistan are due to play three Twenty20 internationals and two tests from Dec. 18, while a Pakistan 'A' tour will also be held concurrently.

