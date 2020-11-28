Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Arsenal a few transfer windows away from mounting title challenge: Arteta

Arsenal have a long way to go before they can be considered title contenders and need at least a few more transfer windows to develop a squad capable of bridging the gap with the elite Premier League clubs, manager Mikel Arteta has said.

Reuters | Updated: 28-11-2020 09:20 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 09:20 IST
Soccer-Arsenal a few transfer windows away from mounting title challenge: Arteta

Arsenal have a long way to go before they can be considered title contenders and need at least a few more transfer windows to develop a squad capable of bridging the gap with the elite Premier League clubs, manager Mikel Arteta has said. Arsenal last won the Premier League in 2003-04 under Arsene Wenger and have failed to make the top four since 2015-16. The north London club finished eighth last season - their worst result in England's top-flight since 1994-95 - 43 points behind champions Liverpool.

Arteta has tasted some success since his appointment in December last year, winning the FA Cup, but the Spaniard is aware of the challenges he faces to restore the club to the top of the English game and win the title. "It will take a few windows at least to do that. To establish yourself to compete at the level of certain clubs in this league, which is nearly 100 points, it takes time," Arteta told Sky Sports.

"In football, time is very precious and people are very impatient. If you don't respect the process and you ask certain people to do certain things when the foundations are not there, it's a really dangerous thing to do. "We have to prepare for difficult moments. We knew that right from the start because it's not something that has happened in the last year - it has happened many years in the past."

Arsenal are 12th in the league this season with 13 points from nine matches ahead of Sunday's visit by ninth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former 'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr. tests positive for COVID-19

Former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. revealed on Thursday local time that he tested positive for COVID-19 and has had to socially distance himself from his wife, Lauren Luyendyk, and their one-year-old daughter, Alessi. Many of you have been w...

Newcastle scores 2 late goals, beats Palace 2-0 in EPL

Callum Wilson and Joelinton scored late as Newcastle beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in the English Premier League. Back in the team after a hamstring injury, Wilson gave Newcastle the lead in the 88th minute at Selhurst Park on Friday by running o...

Tesla could widen release of 'self-driving' software in two weeks

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Friday there will probably be a wider roll out of a new Full Self Driving software update in two weeks. In October, Tesla released a beta, or test version, of what it calls a Full Self Dri...

PM reaches Ahmedabad to review coronavirus vaccine development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed here on Saturday as part of his three-city visit to ireview coronavirus vaccine development work at facilities there, an official said. From the airport, Modi proceeded to pharma major Zydus Cadilas plant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020