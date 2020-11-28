Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala hotel turns room where Maradona stayed into a museum

The hotel room in which the late Diego Maradona had stayed during his visit to Kerala in 2012 has been converted into a museum in memory of the football legend.

ANI | Kannur (Kerala) | Updated: 28-11-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 14:42 IST
Kerala hotel turns room where Maradona stayed into a museum
Kerala hotel room 'Maradona Suite'. Image Credit: ANI

The hotel room in which the late Diego Maradona had stayed during his visit to Kerala in 2012 has been converted into a museum in memory of the football legend. Maradona, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 60, had stayed in room number 309 at the Blue Nile Hotel during his visit eight years back. The room was later renamed as the 'Maradona Suite'.

The 'Maradona Suite' in the football frenzy district of Kannur has been dedicated to the football legend as a museum. "When Maradona arrived in Kannur on October 23, 2012, he was staying in room number 309. For two days, Maradona stayed in this room. The room was later renamed 'Maradona Suite'," Ravindran, managing director of the hotel, told ANI

"All the objects used by the football legend back then are kept here in his memory," he added. Maradona captained Argentina to victory at the 1986 FIFA World Cup and was widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

The room has a photo of Maradona. The things he used during his stay has been framed and kept in the room. From the cigar he smoked to the newspaper, tea cups, bed-sheet, the painting given to him by a fan and even the soap he used are kept in the room as his memory.

Ravindran said back then he had brought a chef from Kochi to prepare food Maradona enjoyed, particularly Russian cuisine. "Back then we didn't know it was Maradona who is coming to stay here. We were told a VVIP is visiting and a security check was carried out. They told us to make some corrections in the room and hall. We carried out the renovations. Later, we were told it was Maradona, and being an ardent fan of him we made sure that he enjoyed his stay here," he said.

During his visit to Kannur, the stadium in which Maradona participated in an event had witnessed a sea of people and the football legend had celebrated his 52nd birthday with them. "He had liked Kerala fish and loved the prawns we served," Ravindran added.

Maradona had begun his professional career with Argentinos Juniors at the age of 16 and he went on to become one of the greatest players to ever play the game of football. He represented Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli, Sevilla, and Newell's Old Boys as a player. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19; SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Will Mindhunter Season 3 ever release? David Fincher reveals disappointing facts

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Charge sheet in Anvay Naik case to be filed soon: Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said a charge sheet will soon be filed in the architect-interior designer Anvay Naik suicide case, in which journalist Arnab Goswami is an accused. Besides Goswami, two others are also acc...

Israeli embassies on alert after Iran retaliation threats, Israel's N12 reports

Israel put its embassies around the world on high alert on Saturday after Iranian threats of retaliation following the killing of a nuclear scientist near Tehran, Israeli N12 news reported on Saturday. A spokesman for the Israeli Foreign Mi...

Iran’s supreme leader vows revenge over slain scientist

Irans supreme leader on Saturday called for the definitive punishment of those behind the killing of a scientist linked to Tehrans disbanded military nuclear program, a slaying the Islamic Republic has blamed on Israel. Israel, long suspect...

UK testing error wrongly tells 1,300 people they have coronavirus

Over 1,300 people in Britain were inaccurately informed they were infected with coronavirus after a laboratory error at the governments NHS Test and Trace system, the Department of Health and Social Care told Reuters on Saturday.NHS Test an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020