ISL 7: Odisha, Jamshedpur look to earn their first points this season

Both Odisha FC and Jamshedpur FC will have an opportunity to register their first three points of the season when the two face off in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan here on Sunday. Both the teams suffered defeats in their opening matches of the season and now they would be looking to change their fortunes around. Odisha fell to a 0-1 defeat to Hyderabad FC with their former player Aridane Santana scoring against them. On the other hand, Jamshedpur boss Owen Coyle was thwarted by his former team Chennaiyin FC, in a 2-1 defeat. Odisha will be concerned that they are yet to solve the defensive issues that plagued them last season, after looking shaky at the back against Hyderabad, their coach Stuart Baxter said that there were tactical problems all over the pitch that he had identified and was looking to solve.

"Tactically, the balance was wrong. We ended up being very separated. We couldn't get the ball up to the forward players. We need to relax a little bit more on the ball," said Baxter in an official ISL release. The displays put in by Jamshedpur attackers Nerijus Valskis and Jackichand Singh mean that Odisha's defence will likely have to be on their toes through the game.

"We can defend with more personality and more control. I will be looking to improve the defending, but it will not be the first thing that you automatically go to after that sort of result," said Baxter. Coyle lost more than three points in the previous game with defenders Peter Hartley and Narender Gahlot going off injured. Both players are doubtful for the game while David Grande will miss out. Coyle will also be concerned by the lack of cohesion that plagued his side often during their opening fixture. But he believes Jamshedpur will get better as they go on. (ANI)