Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Mara and Dona: Argentine twins a living tribute to soccer great

In the Rotundo household in Buenos Aires, the spirit of Diego Maradona has a living tribute: twin nine-year-old girls, Mara and Dona, named after the soccer legend who died this week. The diminutive playmaker, one of the world's best ever who led Argentina to World Cup glory, inspired avid support through his magic on the pitch and his charisma off it, despite a turbulent personal life dogged by addiction.

Meronk overcomes rocky start to keep Alfred Dunhill Championship lead Poland’s Adrian Meronk will go into the final round of the European Tour’s Alfred Dunhill Championship with a slender one-shot lead at Leopard Creek Country Club after overcoming a difficult start to card a 71 on Saturday. Meronk, whose only win on tour came at the Open de Portugal last year, bogeyed the third and fourth holes, but three birdies on the back nine took him to 14-under par and the outright lead heading into Sunday.

Maradona's 'Hand Of God' shirt could be yours - for $2 million The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored his famous "Hand Of God" goal against England at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico could be available for $2 million following the Argentine's death on Wednesday, says an American sports memorabilia expert. The shirt is owned by former England player Steve Hodge, who got it from Maradona after the match in which his attempted back pass led to the controversial goal that helped dump England out of the tournament which Argentina went on to win in Mexico.

Maradona's death casts long shadow around Argentina's Boca Juniors stadium In the working class Buenos Aires district of La Boca, the death of Diego Maradona has cast a long shadow stretching out from the stadium of Boca Juniors where he played in his youth and returned to in his later years. Maradona was buried on Thursday amid fanfare and high emotion after his death aged 60 from a heart attack this week, laying to rest one of the world's greatest soccer stars.

Hamilton puts in record lap to take Bahrain pole Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton stormed to pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix with a record lap in Saturday's qualifying session ahead of team mate Valtteri Bottas who completed a front-row lockout for Mercedes. The Briton lapped the 5.4-kilometre floodlit Sakhir desert track in one minute, 27.264 seconds, beating his Finnish team mate by 0.289 seconds.

Report: Blue Jays exploring new stadium The Toronto Blue Jays are exploring the possibility of a new stadium, in an ambitious plan that would put a new ballpark on the land where their current retractable-roof stadium now sits, according to The Globe and Mail. The Blue Jays have played at Rogers Centre since 1989, in a ballpark that was considered far ahead of its time when it opened with a roof that could open and close and with a hotel that has rooms overlooking center field.

Top 25 roundup: Oregon State tops No. 9 Oregon in final minute Chance Nolan scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 33 seconds remaining on his first career snap for Oregon State as the host Beavers recorded a 41-38 upset of No. 9 Oregon on Friday night at Corvallis, Ore. Jermar Jefferson rushed for a season-best 226 yards and scored twice for Oregon State (2-2, 2-2 Pac-12). Tristan Gebbia produced 263 yards and a touchdown. He departed following a pair of failed sneak attempts led to a left leg injury on the second try, forcing his exit with 36 seconds to play in favor of Nolan, who was able to thrust himself over the goal line for the decisive score.

Moscow opens its biggest outdoor ice rink for winter amid pandemic Across town one ice rink has been converted into a COVID-19 hospital, but some Moscow residents took to the ice late on Friday as the city's biggest outdoor rink opened for winter during the pandemic. The rink in the Soviet-era VDNKh amusement park in northern Moscow opened its doors despite a surge in coronavirus cases since September with the city of over 12.5 million people regularly reporting the most infections of any Russian region.

In-form McKeown smashes short course 200m backstroke record Tokyo Olympic hopeful Kaylee McKeown has confirmed her rich vein of form by claiming a 200 metres backstroke short course world record at the virtual Australian national championships in Brisbane. The teenager clocked one minute 58.94 seconds on Friday to take nearly half a second off Hungarian Katinka Hosszu's 2014 mark (1:59.23).

Image rights, fast cars and a 'tank': Maradona's death triggers complex inheritance Diego Maradona's death has triggered an outpouring of grief around the world. Now comes the scramble for a share of the soccer legend's complex financial legacy, ranging from his iconic jerseys to luxury cars, image rights and even an amphibious tank. Much like during the football idol's life, the inheritance process is likely to be a messy affair between his large family, with eight children from six different partners as heirs to his assets, as well as his intangible heritage.