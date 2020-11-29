Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Warner injured, Smith shines as Australia seal series

Steve Smith was at his imperious best as he scored a second successive 62-ball century to drive Australia to a 51-run victory over India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday, sealing the one-day series 2-0 with a match to spare. The clash, almost a carbon copy of Australia's 66-run win in Friday's match at the same ground, was soured for the home fans by an injury to David Warner which may rule him out of the test series around the new year.

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 17:53 IST
Cricket-Warner injured, Smith shines as Australia seal series

Steve Smith was at his imperious best as he scored a second successive 62-ball century to drive Australia to a 51-run victory over India at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday, sealing the one-day series 2-0 with a match to spare.

The clash, almost a carbon copy of Australia's 66-run win in Friday's match at the same ground, was soured for the home fans by an injury to David Warner which may rule him out of the test series around the new year. Warner had scored a bright 83 in an opening partnership of 142 with his skipper Aaron Finch (60) as Australia made light of the stifling afternoon conditions to pile on a massive 389 for four.

Four overs into India's reply after a southerly wind had brought a dramatic drop in temperatures, however, Warner injured his adductor while fielding and had to be helped off the field. The 34-year-old opener was taken to hospital for scans, and Australia will be sweating over the results with the start of the test series 18 days away.

His team mates wrapped up the match comfortably enough despite a fine innings of 89 from Virat Kohli and a 72 from wicketkeeper KL Rahul as India limped to 338 for nine. "I felt good from ball one and was really able to go hard," said Man of the Match Smith. "Nice to score some runs for the team and get a good total. Nice performance."

India's openers were dismissed in successive overs with only 60 runs on the board before skipper Kohli took charge and put together partnerships of 93 with Shreyas Iyer (38) and 72 with Rahul. Once the skipper departed to a flying catch by Moises Henriques off Josh Hazlewood, Rahul took up the mantle to keep alive Indian hopes that they might just pull off their biggest ever successful run chase in one-dayers.

Rahul thumped five sixes in a pugnacious innings before holing out in the deep off spinner Adam Zampa. "Completely outplayed," said Kohli. "With the ball we were not that effective, we just didn't hit the areas we wanted to that effectively. The chase always felt a bit too steep."

Earlier, the day had belonged to the batsmen of the Australian top order, who once again were given the opportunity to showcase their skills in the face of some lacklustre bowling. Smith needed only 64 balls for his 104 before falling to all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who before Sunday had not bowled in international cricket since September last year due to a lower back injury.

Glenn Maxwell's belligerent unbeaten 63 from 29 balls and a stroke-filled 70 from Marnus Labuschagne helped Australia build on the strong platform and finish with a flourish. (Additional reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Hugh Lawson)

TRENDING

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Is Prison Break Season 6 cancelled due to Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell’s decision?

Bano Qudsia: Google pays tribute to renowned Pakistani novelist on her 92nd birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Journalist's wife threatens self-immolation in UP's Balrampur

The wife of a journalist, who was charred to death along with his friend in a fire that broke out in his house in Balrampur district, threatened to immolate herself on Sunday if police failed to arrest the accused. Vibha Singh, wife of the ...

Modi to interact with 3 teams involved in developing COVID vaccine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with three teams involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine via video conferencing on Monday.&#160; The Prime Ministers Office said in a tweet on Sunday that the three teams are from Gennova Biopharma...

UAE cabinet approves new cybersecurity body, climate change envoy

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday approved the establishment of a new national cybersecurity council, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Prime Minister and Vice-President and ruler of Dubai, said on Twitter.The cabinet of the UAE g...

Opposition calls on Hungary's Orban to sack museum head for likening Soros to Hitler

A leading Hungarian opposition party joined calls on Sunday for Prime Minister Viktor Orban to sack the head of a state-funded museum for making extreme anti-Semitic comments likening U.S. financier George Soros to Adolf Hitler. Nationalist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020