Aditi finishes T-30 in Andalucia Open

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok finished the season with solid weekend rounds of 69-71 that saw her finish T-30 in the season-ending Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open, here. She had made the cut with rounds of 77-75 while fellow Indian Diksha Dagar missed it. Denmark's Emily Pedersen finished an amazing season with her fourth win and third successive individual win after her twin successes in Saudi. Emily also won the Tipsort Czech Ladies Open this season. She began 2020 just one LET win against her name and that too in India in 2015, and added four more in 2020.

Aditi played the last four events on the Ladies European Tour after choosing to miss much of the LPGA Tour in the US even after the re-start. After six birdies against three bogeys on the third day, Aditi had three birdies against two bogeys on the final day for a 71. She finished at 4-over 292. Pedersen had taken a one-shot lead at the end of the third round with an eagle finish to get to 9-under. She had an electric finish on the final day as she closed the tournament with three birdies in the last three holes and 5-under 32 on the final back nine of the tournament.