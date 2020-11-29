Left Menu
NFL-Saints, Patriots fined by NFL for violating COVID-19 protocols

The National Football League fined the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots for violating COVID-19 protocols, a league source said on Sunday.

29-11-2020
Representative image

The National Football League fined the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots for violating COVID-19 protocols, a league source said on Sunday. The Saints, who are repeat offenders, were fined $500,000 for not wearing protective masks during a post-game celebration, the source told Reuters.

According to the NFL's website, the Saints were also docked a seventh-round draft pick. The source added that the Patriots were fined $350,000 stemming from mask protocol violations at the team facility in early October.

The COVID-19 outbreak has caused several disruptions to the NFL's 2020 season schedule, most recently this week when the Baltimore Ravens had their game with the Pittsburgh Steelers rescheduled twice because of an outbreak within the team. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos are starting a practice squad wide receiver at quarterback later on Sunday against the Saints as all four quarterbacks on their roster are unavailable for COVID-19 related reasons.

Health News Roundup: Johnson tells Tory MPs tiered restrictions have senset; UK secures 2 million more doses of Moderna's and more

