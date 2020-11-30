Left Menu
Soccer-Lennon under pressure as Celtic's slide gathers pace

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-11-2020 00:35 IST
Soccer-Lennon under pressure as Celtic's slide gathers pace

Celtic's slide continued when they were dumped out of the Scottish League Cup by Ross County on Sunday as the pressure increased on manager Neil Lennon. The 2-0 defeat, Celtic's first in a domestic cup since losing to city rivals Rangers in the 2016 Scottish Cup semi-finals, ended Celtic's vice-like grip on domestic silverware.

Under Lennon and his predecessor Brendan Rodgers they have won everything since 2017 but the wheels appear to be falling off. They are 11 points behind Rangers in the Scottish Premier League and in the week were thrashed 4-1 at home by Sparta Prague in the Europa League in which they are bottom of their group.

It was Ross County's first-ever win at Celtic Park and probably the only saving grace for Lennon and his players was that there were no fans present to vent their anger. Some gathered outside the stadium to voice their disapproval and Lennon admitted the pressure was intensifying after only two wins in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Celtic have suffered four successive home defeats for the first time since January 1958. "There is an expectation at this club, there's a demand for excellence and there's a demand for wins -- I am fully aware of that," said Lennon, who began his second spell in charge of Celtic in February 2019.

"I am not standing here like the happy clapper saying everything's okay, because it's not. "But we'll do everything we can -- if I've still got the opportunity to do that -- to turn things around."

Ross Stewart's first-half penalty and Alex Iacovitti's late header earned County a quarter-final place.

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

