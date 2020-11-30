Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Brownson first woman to coach position group in regular-season game

Cleveland Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson on Sunday became the first woman to coach an NFL position group during a regular-season game in their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-11-2020 03:17 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 03:08 IST
NFL-Brownson first woman to coach position group in regular-season game
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Cleveland Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson on Sunday became the first woman to coach an NFL position group during a regular-season game in their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Brownson served as the interim tight ends coach in place of Drew Petzing, who did not travel with the Browns after his wife gave birth to the couple's first child on Saturday.

The Browns beat the Jaguars 27-25 and improved to 8-3 on the season. Hired by the Browns this season, Brownson previously joined the NFL's New York Jets as a scouting intern in 2017 and then served as offensive quality control coach for Dartmouth College from 2018 to 2019.

Brownson also has an impressive background as a football player with the D.C. Divas of the Women's Football Alliance from 2010-17. She was a five-time team captain and helped the Divas win national titles in 2015 and 2016. Other female coaches have reached the NFL in recent years, perhaps none more prominent than offensive assistant Katie Sowers of the San Francisco 49ers who appeared in last season's Super Bowl.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

Health News Roundup: Johnson tells Tory MPs tiered restrictions have senset; UK secures 2 million more doses of Moderna's and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jordan's King Abdullah and Palestinian leader Abbas meet, hope Biden revives peace process

Jordans King Abdullah on Sunday met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and both leaders set high hopes that U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will revive peace talks over a two-state solution to the decades-old Arab-Israeli conflict, off...

Biden to nominate Tanden, Rouse to economic team -WSJ

President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate Center for American Progress Chief Executive Neera Tanden as director of the Office of Management and Budget and economist Cecilia Rouse as chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, the Wall Stre...

Motor racing-Former sceptic Grosjean praises halo after surviving crash

Romain Grosjean credited the halo protection bar with saving his life in a fiery crash that ripped his car in two on the opening lap of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday. The Frenchmans Haas speared through the barriers after car...

Tigray forces claim to have shot down Ethiopian plane, taken town

Rebellious forces from Ethiopias northern region of Tigray said they had shot down a military plane and retaken a town from federal forces on Sunday, as war dragged on a day after the government announced its military offensive was over.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020