Sports News Roundup: Mahomes-led Chiefs take down Brady, Bucs; Saints, Patriots fined by NFL for violating COVID-19 protocols and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL roundup: Mahomes-led Chiefs take down Brady, Bucs

Patrick Mahomes passed for 462 yards and three touchdowns, winning a duel with Tom Brady, as the visiting Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-24 on Sunday. The Chiefs (10-1) won their sixth straight and continued to track the front-running Pittsburgh Steelers for the top seed in the AFC playoffs by capitalizing on the rhythm established between Mahomes and speedster Tyreek Hill, who caught 13 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns.

Saints, Patriots fined by NFL for violating COVID-19 protocols

The National Football League fined the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots for violating COVID-19 protocols, a league source said on Sunday. The Saints, who are repeat offenders, were fined $500,000 for not wearing protective masks during a post-game celebration, the source told Reuters.

Messi imitated Maradona's goals and skills but not his lifestyle

Lionel Messi is the only Argentine to truly live up to being described as the next Diego Maradona so it was little surprise the Barcelona captain should dedicate his goal in Sunday's 4-0 Liga win over Osasuna to his late compatriot. Argentina's two iconic players may be contrasting characters but they shared many traits including a bond with Newell's Old Boys and the Barca captain removed his shirt to reveal the red and black of the Rosario club before pointing to the sky.

Argentine authorities seize files from Maradona's doctor in probe of death

Argentine justice officials on Sunday seized medical files from the doctor of Diego Maradona as part of their investigation into the recent death of the soccer star. Maradona died at age 60 on Wednesday after a heart attack.

Report: 49ers could move home games to Arizona

The Santa Clara County COVID-19 restrictions that are forcing the San Francisco 49ers out of Levi's Stadium for the short term, could be be sending the team out of state. NFL Network reported Sunday that the Arizona Cardinals have offered the use of State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., and the venue appears the most likely destination for the 49ers, who have three home games remaining on their regular-season schedule.

Olympics: COVID-19 countermeasures to cost some $960 million - Kyodo

Tokyo Games organisers estimate the cost of COVID-19 countermeasures for next year's rearranged Olympics will run to around 100 billion yen ($960 million), Kyodo News reported on Monday. Japanese media had reported a day earlier that the total costs of delaying the Games for a year would run to 200 billion yen.

Top 25 roundup: Richmond upsets No. 10 Kentucky

Nathan Cayo and Blake Francis each had 18 points and Richmond's defense forced Kentucky into 21 turnovers and 0-for-10 shooting from 3-point range in a 76-64 victory Sunday over the 10th-ranked Wildcats in Lexington, Ky. Richmond previously beat a top-10 team on Nov. 27, 2010, when the Spiders upset No. 10 Purdue.

Brownson first woman to coach position group in regular-season game

Cleveland Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson on Sunday became the first woman to coach an NFL position group during a regular-season game in their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Brownson served as the interim tight ends coach in place of Drew Petzing, who did not travel with the Browns after his wife gave birth to the couple's first child on Saturday.

Broncos QB Lock apologises for slip in COVID-19 protocols

Denver Broncos starting quarterback Drew Lock apologized on Sunday for not following the NFL's guidelines for masks, a move that ultimately left his team scrambling to fill the position for this week's game. Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were all taken off the field during Saturday's practice and deemed to be a "high-risk" after close contact with fellow Broncos quarterback Jeff Driskel, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday.

Japan's Osaka inspires own manga character

Japan's three-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka has inspired a new manga character to appear in an issue of Nakayoshi magazine next month, the publishers announced on Sunday. Osaka, who is the world's highest paid female athlete, is a fan of both manga and anime and took to social media to welcome the character.