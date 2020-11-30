Top Indian golfers to compete at PGTI Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational

Country's top golfers including Anirban Lahiri, Rashid Khan and Gaganjeet Bhullar will compete in the third edition of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational, starting Thursday here. The event will also feature two-time Hero Indian Open champion SSP Chawrasia, the highest ranked Indian in the world rankings, Rashid Khan and the current PGTI Order of Merit leader, Udayan Mane. Tournament host Jeev Milkha Singh is pleased that despite a COVID-19 hit year, they have managed to keep the event on calendar. "...things are slowly changing now and hopefully, the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational presented by Take Solutions will be the start of a new chapter in the history of Indian golf," Jeev, who is the tournament host as well as competitor, said.

"While I am the host of the tournament, I have to thank our sponsors, Take Solutions, to have the faith in Indian golf and keep their commitment and continue to support us despite the economy taking a hit," he added. One of the biggest golf tournaments on the PGTI schedule, the event offers a total prize purse of Rs 1.5 crore and will be played at the Chandigarh Golf Club. PTI AT AT KHS KHS