Explosive Century Propels India to Dominant Victory Over Afghanistan in T20I

In a stunning display of batting prowess, Abhishek Sharma powered India to an imposing total of 221/7 against Afghanistan in the final T20I at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Sharma's explosive innings featured a record-breaking 31-ball century, marking the fastest T20I hundred by a batter from a Test-playing nation.

The match started with India opting to bat first, an opportunity seized by Sharma who smashed 16 runs off Azmatullah Omarzai, setting the tone for India's aggressive gameplay. His partnership with fellow opener, Sanju Samson, quickly propelled India to 56/0 within four overs, with Samson reaching a personal milestone of 9,000 T20 runs.

Afghanistan's bowlers struggled to contain the onslaught as Sharma continued his blistering form, hitting two more sixes off Mujeeb Ur Rahman to advance India to 124/0. Despite Sharma's dismissal by Rashid Khan for 108, the foundation had been laid for a significant Indian total, further elevated by Sanju Samson and skipper Shreyas Iyer's contributions.