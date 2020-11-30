Will take few weeks for Alcantara to return to action, confirms Klopp

Ahead of the Champions League fixture against AFC Ajax, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Monday gave an injury update on Thiago Alcantara, saying that that the midfielder would not be returning to action anytime soon. The Spain international had picked up an injury during Liverpool's Premier League clash against Everton on October 18.

"But, as we realise now, it was still a massive impact on the knee. The problem is in a situation like that, nothing is ruptured and nothing is broken and that means everybody thinks, OK, you can go after a few days', but the impact on the leg was that big that it is still not OK," the official website of Liverpool quoted Klopp as saying. "It is not massive and he trains from time to time, not at the moment because we just have to realise that we have to go a few further steps. I can't say exactly when he will be fine, but it will take a few weeks still with Thiago," he added.

Ever since making the switch from Bayern Munich in September, the midfielder has featured in just two matches for Liverpool this season. Klopp has also confirmed that James Milner will miss the game against Ajax after suffering a hamstring injury in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Brighton.

Liverpool will take on AFC Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday. (ANI)