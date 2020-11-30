Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will take few weeks for Alcantara to return to action, confirms Klopp

Ahead of the Champions League fixture against AFC Ajax, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Monday gave an injury update on Thiago Alcantara, saying that that the midfielder would not be returning to action anytime soon.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 30-11-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 20:19 IST
Will take few weeks for Alcantara to return to action, confirms Klopp
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Champions League fixture against AFC Ajax, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Monday gave an injury update on Thiago Alcantara, saying that that the midfielder would not be returning to action anytime soon. The Spain international had picked up an injury during Liverpool's Premier League clash against Everton on October 18.

"But, as we realise now, it was still a massive impact on the knee. The problem is in a situation like that, nothing is ruptured and nothing is broken and that means everybody thinks, OK, you can go after a few days', but the impact on the leg was that big that it is still not OK," the official website of Liverpool quoted Klopp as saying. "It is not massive and he trains from time to time, not at the moment because we just have to realise that we have to go a few further steps. I can't say exactly when he will be fine, but it will take a few weeks still with Thiago," he added.

Ever since making the switch from Bayern Munich in September, the midfielder has featured in just two matches for Liverpool this season. Klopp has also confirmed that James Milner will miss the game against Ajax after suffering a hamstring injury in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Brighton.

Liverpool will take on AFC Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday. (ANI)

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

With footfalls growing, Hyderabad airport returns to normalcy

The operations at the GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd GHIAL are back to normal with the passenger footfall increasing to over 30,000 daily in November, GHIAL said on Monday. This number is over 10 times the recommencement of domesti...

Ethiopia's PM savours victory, Tigrayan leader says war unfinished

Ethiopias Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed lauded his troops on Monday for ousting a rebellious northern movement, but the leader of Tigrayan forces said they were still resisting amid fears of a protracted guerrilla conflict. The nearly month-lon...

Centre committed to amending 6th Schedule for more powers to Mizoram ADCs: BJP

The Centre is committed to amending the Sixth Scheduled of Constitution to give more powers to the three autonomous district councils ADCs in Mizoram, BJP national spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon said on Monday. Kikon, the BJPs in-charge of Mi...

No COVID-19 vaccine, no normal life, UK minister suggests

People who refuse a vaccine for COVID-19 could find normal life curtailed as restaurants, bars, cinemas and sports venues could block entry to those who dont have proof they are inoculated, Britains new vaccine minister said on Monday. Seve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020