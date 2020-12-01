Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Giving Lalengmawia captaincy shows that he has my full trust, says coach Nus

NorthEast United FC continued their unbeaten run in the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) with a 1-1 draw against FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium on Monday.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 01-12-2020 08:37 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 08:37 IST
ISL 7: Giving Lalengmawia captaincy shows that he has my full trust, says coach Nus
NorthEast United FC skipper Lalengmawia (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

NorthEast United FC continued their unbeaten run in the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) with a 1-1 draw against FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium on Monday. After the match, the Highlanders' head coach Gerard Nus showered praise on his skipper Lalengmawia, who led NorthEast against Goa to become the youngest ever captain in league history.

The youngster seemed unfazed by the added responsibility of being skipper, putting in a brilliant display and Nus admitted that handing him the captain's armband was a sign of the trust that he has in Lalengmawia. "It is amazing to have one of the most talented Indian players with us. He has been part of the U-19 national team for India and I am sure he will be in the first team sooner or later. Giving him the captaincy shows that he has my full trust," Nus said at the post-match press conference.

The Spaniard was content with the work rate shown by his players to keep Goa's attackers at bay. "I am satisfied with the work rate of my team. We wanted to win and we came here with that mentality," said the coach.

"But at the same time, we knew that we were facing a team that topped the league table last season. It was a big test, and I am grateful for what I have seen from my players," Nus added. Nus made several changes to his team ahead of the match with the likes of Provat Lakra, Idrissa Sylla and Britto PM getting their first starts for the Highlanders this season. And NorthEast's head coach was happy with the performance of these players, especially full-back Lakra.

"It was not a risk at all because Lakra is a player with huge experience. I am happy with what I saw from him in the training sessions. This is one player I am lucky to have in the squad and that is why he played in the game," said Nus. "We saw some new players in action, which is very positive. It was not just 11 players who made the squad... I am pleased to see my players performing well," he added.

NorthEast United FC will next lock horns with SC East Bengal on Saturday. (ANI)

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Marine vs Mourinho: 8th-tier club lands EPL leader in FA Cup

English Premier League leader Tottenham was drawn to play eighth-tier Marine in the third round of the FA Cup in the biggest mismatch in the history of the worlds oldest soccer competition. It is already being labelled Marine vs. Mourinho, ...

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 cases surpass 10,000 mark

Harare Zimbabwe, December 1 ANIXinhua Zimbabwe reported 84 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the national tally to 10,034, said the Ministry of Health and Child Care.The country has recorded 8,489 recoveries and 277 deaths since the on...

30 named storms: Record hurricane season comes to a close

A record-setting Atlantic hurricane season that saw the highest number of named storms officially came to a close Monday. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season set multiple records while...

Death toll from COVID-19 tops 173,000 in Brazil

Brasilia Brazil, December 1 ANISputnik Brazil registered 21,138 new infections and 287 new deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising its national caseload to 6,335,878 and death toll to 173,120, the Health Ministry reported Monday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020