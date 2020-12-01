Left Menu
ISL 7: Ferrando feels FC Goa need to show more aggression

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando believes that his side needs to show more aggression after witnessing a draw against NorthEast United.

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 01-12-2020 08:38 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 08:38 IST
FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando (Photo/ Sportzpics) . Image Credit: ANI

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando believes that his side needs to show more aggression after witnessing a draw against NorthEast United. FC Goa played out a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium on Monday.

"We are still trying to get an idea about how to play in the final third of the pitch. We have to be more intense and aggressive in the final third," Juan Ferrando said in the post-match press conference. Idrissa Sylla from NorthEast United scored the opening goal of the match before FC Goa's Igor Angulo equalised just before the half-time break.

The Gaurs are winless this season with two draws and one loss, but Ferrando doesn't seem overly concerned. "The team is working hard. We are trying to find the best XI to help the players. They have grown in some way, but it is necessary to change the details," he said. (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

