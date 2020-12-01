Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pellegrini's Real Betis loses again in Spanish league

Eibar defeated Real Betis 2-0 in the Spanish league, handing Manuel Pellegrini's team its fifth loss in six matches. Pellegrini has been trying to rebuild his team without Spain midfielder Sergio Canales, who injured a tendon two weeks ago with the national side and is expected to be out until next year. Eibar has lost only one of its last seven games.

PTI | Seville | Updated: 01-12-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 09:13 IST
Pellegrini's Real Betis loses again in Spanish league

Eibar defeated Real Betis 2-0 in the Spanish league, handing Manuel Pellegrini's team its fifth loss in six matches. Japan forward Yoshinori Muto and Esteban Burgos scored five minutes apart early in the second half to give Eibar the away victory.

The Basque Country club moved to 12th place, while Betis dropped to 15th after its third defeat in a row. It was outscored 17-5 in its last six games, with its only win against promoted Elche. Pellegrini has been trying to rebuild his team without Spain midfielder Sergio Canales, who injured a tendon two weeks ago with the national side and is expected to be out until next year.

Eibar has lost only one of its last seven games. It won at Benito Villamarín Stadium in Seville despite playing without defender Paulo Oliveira and forward Quique González because of injuries, and without striker Kike Garcia because of a suspension. AP KHS KHS.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Imagining the Future Anew at Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University, a Key Participant in UNESCO's Futures Literacy Summit

AL-KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 1, 2020 PRNewswire -- In the same way that humanity has the ability to foresee great challenges, we as a species can also foresee futures where these challenges have been innovatively and imaginatively met. A r...

Philip Green's Arcadia UK fashion group falls into administration

British tycoon Philip Greens Arcadia fashion group has collapsed into administration, putting over 13,000 jobs at risk and becoming the countrys biggest corporate casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic so far. Deloitte said late on Monday it had...

Cameroon Bar Association forsook gowns, wigs to voice dissatisfaction

Cameroon Bar Association launched a five-day protest to voice dissatisfaction over the discourteous manner reflected by the countrys magistracy, military, and the executive branch, according to a report by Anadolu Agency.The Lawyers reporte...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Olympics-Olympic rings return to Tokyo BayThe Olympic rings monument was reinstalled in Tokyo Bay on Tuesday, after being removed in August for maintenance, as organisers ramp up prepara...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020