Premier League confirms 10 new coronavirus cases in latest round of testing

Premier League has confirmed 10 new positive coronavirus tests after its latest round of testing.

ANI | London | Updated: 01-12-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 11:25 IST
Premier League confirms 10 new coronavirus cases in latest round of testing
Premier League logo . Image Credit: ANI

Premier League has confirmed 10 new positive coronavirus tests after its latest round of testing. Premier League, in a statement, said that 1,381 players and club staff were tested from November 23 to November 29.

"The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 23 November and Sunday 29 November, 1,381 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were 10 new positive tests," the league said on Monday. Premier League said that the players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing," the statement read. (ANI)

