We weren't at our level: Rodgers after defeat against Fulham

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said that his team didn't play at the level they are expected to after his side suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Fulham in the Premier League.

ANI | Leicester | Updated: 01-12-2020 13:29 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 13:29 IST
Brendan Rodgers (Photo/ Leicester City Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said that his team didn't play at the level they are expected to after his side suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Fulham in the Premier League. "I think there are one or two of the players that struggle with it (tiredness), you just see in their freshness. Naturally, we're going to feel that, but of course, you still go into the game and look to perform as best we can. We rotate the team enough to make sure the team's fresh, but tonight, we weren't to our level," Rodgers told LCFC TV.

Ademola Lookman and Ivan Cavaleiro scored one goal each in the first half as Fulham took a 2-0 lead in the match. In the 86th minute, Harvey Barnes managed to find the net but it was not enough for Leicester City to restrict Fulham from claiming three points from the game.

At the moment, Leicester City are placed on the fourth spot on the Premier League table with 18 points. The club will now take on Zorya Luhansk in the Europa League on Thursday. (ANI)

