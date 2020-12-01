Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: Attacking fields against me gives opportunity to score runs, says Iyer

India middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer on Tuesday said that the attacking fields employed by Australia gives him an opportunity to score more runs.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 01-12-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 15:09 IST
Ind vs Aus: Attacking fields against me gives opportunity to score runs, says Iyer
India middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer (Photo/ Shreyas Iyer Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer on Tuesday said that the attacking fields employed by Australia gives him an opportunity to score more runs. India and Australia are currently locking horns in the three-match ODI series. The Men in Blue have already lost the ODI series after coming up short in the first two matches. Iyer scored 2 and 38 in the first two matches of the series. It was Iyer's first dismissal in the series that became a talking point as the right-handed batsman was dismissed off a bouncer bowled by Josh Hazlewood.

"I definitely know that they have planned against me, so I am happy that at least they are planning against me to get me out so I feel very overwhelmed. I take it as a challenge and I thrive under pressure, it really motivates me to do well. They set attacking fields against me so it gives me an opportunity to score runs," said Iyer in a virtual press conference on Tuesday. Talking about his dismissal in the first ODI against Hazlewood, Iyer replied: "I knew the short ball was going to come against me. In the first ODI, I was looking to pull the ball and I also had the uppercut in mind, it's just that I got stuck between two-thirds and I could not play the shot. I cannot go back and think about these things. In the second ODI, I was just looking to react to the ball and it is easy to do that rather than thinking what the bowler is going to bowl. I just try to give myself some time in the middle and that is what happened in the second ODI."

This is the first time that Iyer is touring Australia. Before the start of the ODI series, the Indian team had to quarantine themselves for 14 days as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus. "I feel its just the mindset that you need to adjust, it's my first time playing in Australia and we know that the wickets have some bounce in them, its just the mindset as to how you are going to place yourself in the middle. I have set my pattern right from the very start," said Iyer.

"To be honest the quarantine was really tough for us, staying in the room for 14 days and only going for practice and coming back, it was tough. But at the end of the day, we are professionals and we are getting some games to play, so we cannot complain much," he added. Australia gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series on Sunday and will next meet India in the final ODI on Wednesday.

India had lost the first ODI by 66 runs, while the side came up short in the second match by 51 runs. In both the matches, Men in Blue conceded more than 370 runs. (ANI)

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel hails Slovenia's decision to label Hezbollah as a terrorist organisation

Moscow Russia, December 1 ANISputnik Israel welcomes the decision made by the Slovenian government to label Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi has said, calling on the internation...

Former TN IAS officer Santhosh Babu joins Haasan's party, alleges pressure during stint as IT secy

Former IAS officer Santhosh Babu, who held various positions in the Tamil Nadu government, joined actor-politician Kamal Haasan led Makkal Needhi Maiam here on Tuesday. The 52-year-old officer, who voluntarily retired from service in August...

Ex-HC judge moves SC against Andhra Pradesh HC order for probe into his phone conversation

A former Andhra Pradesh High Court judge has moved the Supreme Court against an order of the High Court directing a probe into an alleged phone conversation between him and a suspended trial court magistrate. Justice retd V Eswaraiah in h...

Kamal Haasan wants PM Modi to have a dialogue with farmers

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief and actor Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have a dialogue with farmers agitating in Delhi and redress their grievances. Addressing a press conference here to announce former IAS off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020