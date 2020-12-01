Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-United's Cavani ready to face old club PSG despite FA probe

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Edinson Cavani is ready to face his former club Paris St Germain in the Champions League at Old Trafford on Wednesday despite the furore over his social media post. Cavani is the subject of an FA investigation into an Instagram comment he made in response to a message of congratulations he received for his two-goal match-winning performance in Sunday's 3-2 Premier League victory at Southampton.

Reuters | Updated: 01-12-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 19:37 IST
Soccer-United's Cavani ready to face old club PSG despite FA probe

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Edinson Cavani is ready to face his former club Paris St Germain in the Champions League at Old Trafford on Wednesday despite the furore over his social media post.

Cavani is the subject of an FA investigation into an Instagram comment he made in response to a message of congratulations he received for his two-goal match-winning performance in Sunday's 3-2 Premier League victory at Southampton. The Uruguayan said he was thanking a friend for the comment when he wrote in Spanish "Gracias negrito". He later deleted the comment and apologised. United said there was "no malicious intent" behind the post.

After his outstanding display at Southampton, Cavani is likely to lead the line for United against the French champions for whom he scored 200 goals to become their all-time top scorer before leaving in June. "He is ready to play and of course it’s special for him to play against PSG, his old club where he is the top scorer, so that will affect him mentally," Solskjaer told reporters on Tuesday.

"But from knowing him, that will give him energy. He is so professional. And he will work on his mindset today to get ready for the game," he said. As to whether Cavani would be impacted by the fall-out from his social media post, Solskjaer said: "He has learned a lesson. It might affect him, but he will have to put that to one side when the game is on. The best players can put those things aside."

Solskjaer said he was sure the incident was the result of a misunderstanding. "He’s been asked by the FA to explain and we will support him. It’s one of those unfortunate situations where he’s just come into the country and in Uruguay it’s been used in a different way," he said.

The Norwegian backed former United defender Gary Neville's suggestion that players coming to England from abroad should be given education on issues around "diversity and inclusion". “We support him, but we also support the FA. We want to be in the fight against discrimination. I saw Gary (Neville) said something that maybe all the players coming in from other countries should be educated and I’m sure Edinson has learned the hard way," he added.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca partner sticks with two full dose regimen in COVID trials in India

Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with AstraZeneca to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine, will continue to test a two full dose regimen of the shot despite it showing a lower success rate than a half and full dose regimen in pivot...

China says probe sent to retrieve lunar rocks lands on moon

A Chinese robot probe launched to return lunar rocks to Earth landed on the moon Tuesday, the government announcedThe Change 5 probe successfully landed on the moon in the pre-selected landing area, the official China News Service said, cit...

Bipartisan lawmakers propose $908 billion COVID relief bill

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday proposed a 908 billion COVID relief bill that would fund measures through March 31, including 228 billion in additional paycheck protection program f...

China successfully lands spacecraft on moon to retrieve lunar rocks

China successfully landed a spacecraft on the moons surface on Tuesday in a historic mission to retrieve lunar surface samples, Chinese state media reported.China launched its Change-5 probe on Nov. 24. The uncrewed mission, named after the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020