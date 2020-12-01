The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between Mumbai City vs East Bengal in Bambolim. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-POREL Net bowler Porel sent back home after hamstring injury By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Promising Bengal fast bowler Ishan Porel's saga of injuries continued as he has been sent back home from Australia after sustaining a hamstring injury during a net session.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD PREVIEW Natarajan or Shardul could replace Saini as India look to salvage pride Canberra, Dec 1 (PTI) Left chasing shadows in the first two games, a listless Indian team would most certainly tweak its bowling combination in order to avoid a second successive clean-sweep when it takes on Australia in the third and final ODI here on Wednesday. SPO-CRI-IND-SHREYAS Overwhelmed that Australians have plan for me: Shreyas Iyer Canberra, Dec 1 (PTI) Overwhelmed that the Australians devised a short ball strategy against him, Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer says it can best be tackled by adopting a counter-offensive approach and taking advantage of the field placing.

SPO-CRI-LANGER Warner's injury is opportunity for others to claim opening slot in Tests: Langer Canberra, Dec 1 (PTI) A groin injury has ruled David Warner out of at least the first Test against India and Australia coach Justin Langer says the temporarily vacant opening slot will go to the one who performs well for Australia A in the upcoming tour games against the visitors. SPO-CRI-IND-FINCH Finch throws weight behind struggling Starc, says no need to panic Canberra, Dec 1 (PTI) Top pacer Mitchell Starc's patchy form is among the few worries for a rampaging Australia in the ongoing series against India but skipper Aaron Finch on Tuesday threw his weight behind the seasoned campaigner, saying there is no need to panic just yet.

SPO-FOOT-AIFF-MINISTRY AIFF says Indian women's team can qualify for 2027 FIFA World Cup, before men's team does Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Praful Patel on Tuesday said that the national women's side can qualify for the FIFA World Cup before the men's team does, despite the less attention given to them. SPO-ISL-HYDERABAD Hyderabad look to continue unbeaten run in clash against Jamshedpur Vasco, Dec 1 (PTI) Hyderabad FC will look to continue their unbeaten run when they play their third game in 10 days, taking on Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League match at the Tilak Maidan here on Wednesday.

SPO-CRI-CHAPPELL Chappell suggests banning switch-hitting, says it is "blatantly unfair" on bowlers Sydney, Dec 1 (PTI) Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has suggested the ICC to ban switch-hitting, saying the shot is "blatantly unfair" to the bowler and the fielding team. SPO-CRI-CA-HOCKLEY CA thanks 'friends at BCCI' for home series amid COVID-19, slams Channel 7 for talking game down Melbourne, Dec 1 (PTI) Cricket Australia Interim CEO Nick Hockley on Tuesday slammed broadcast partner Channel 7 for raking up a dispute on the telecast of the ongoing series against India and thanked "friends at the BCCI" for assisting the conduct of the high-profile series amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-STADIUM-SHAH BCCI secy Jay Shah visits PCA's new stadium at Mullanpur Chandigarh, Dec 1 (PTI) BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday inspected the facilities at Punjab Cricket Association's upcoming cricket stadium in Mullanpur on the outskirts of the city. SPO-CRI-AMIR Pak players scared of asking for break, communication gap with team management: Amir Karachi, Dec 1 (PTI) Pakistan pacer Moahmmed Amir says players of the national team are scared of asking for a break even when they feel exhausted as they apprehend being dropped from the side altogether due to a "communication gap" with the team management.

SPO-CRI-PAK-BABAR Dreaming of day when other batsmen are compared to me: Babar Azam Karachi, Dec 1 (PTI) Comparison with modern-day greats like Virat Kohli makes Babar Azam proud but young Pakistan skipper aspires to be on a pedestal from where comparisons are drawn with him. SPO-GOLF-WOM-NOIDA Diksha, Vani, Ridhima lead field as action returns to Hero WPGT after nine months Noida, Dec 1 (PTI) India's top golfers such as Vani Kapoor and Diksha Dagar will be seen in action after almost nine months when the seventh leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tour begins here on Wednesday. SPO-CRI-KKR-USA Shah Rukh Khan's Knight Riders invests in USA's Major League Cricket Kolkata, Dec 1 (PTI) Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's Knight Riders Group, on Tuesday, announced their foray into the untapped US cricket market investing in development of Major League Cricket with a multi-million dollar T20 tournament.