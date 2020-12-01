SA vs Eng: Rabada ruled out of ODI series

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Tuesday confirmed that pacer Kagiso Rabada has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against England. The pacer has been ruled out after he sustained a right adductor strain. The injury is expected to take approximately three weeks to heal.

"The player will be released from the squad and bio-secure environment tomorrow to begin recovery, rehabilitation and preparation for the Test series against Sri Lanka beginning on December 26," CSA said in an official release. The first ODI of the three-match series between England and South Africa will be played on Friday.

Rabada was last seen in action in the ongoing T20I series against England. The pacer featured in the first T20Is and he managed to take just one wicket. Before this series against England, Rabada was seen in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Delhi Capitals and he finished the edition as the leading wicket-taker.

Delhi Capitals had made it to the finals of the tournament for the very first time. (ANI)

